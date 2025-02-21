Nero Progressive: Minimalist by design with advanced aesthetics
Last Updated on 21 Feb 2025
The design of our progressive products incorporates a designers profound awareness of minimalism and advanced aesthetics. The main body lines of the Nero's products are designed to be purer and simpler. The Mecca series provides the seven most popular finishes and a more complete range for individual choice.
Overview
Description
- The design of our progressive products incorporates a designers profound awareness of minimalism and advanced aesthetics.
- Based on this we designed the main body lines of the products to be purer and simpler.
- Take the Opal Progressive range as example, the highly faceted surface, which is not just an aesthetic consideration but more about the practicality of the switch, so that you no longer have to worry about fingerprints and as even with frequent use you can still maintain the artistic feel of the products.
- Separatable product design for more flexible switch installation position
- The outlet pipe and mixer adapt separatable designs, so that you are free to decide the position of the mixer according to the space.
- Just one rotary switch for control of temperature and flow. The progressive dial is designed to fully control both water temperature and flow by simply rotating