Nero Tapware Kara Progressive Shower System Matte Black
Nero Tapware Kara Progressive Bathroom Brushed Nickel
Nero Tapware Opal Progressive Shower System Brushed Bronze-1
Nero Tapware Kara Progressive Bathroom Brushed Nickel-2
Nero Tapware Kara Progressive
Nero Tapware Opal Progressive Wall Basin Mixer Brushed Nickel
Nero Tapware Opal Progressive Kitchen Brushed Gold
Nero Tapware Opal Progressive Tall Basin Set BG
Nero Tapware Opal Progressive Handle Brushed Bronze
Nero Tapware Kara Progressive Tall Basin Set Brushed Nickel
Nero Tapware Kara Progressive Wall Basin Mixer Matte Black
Nero Tapware Kara Progressive Range ©Tatjana Plitt
Nero Progressive: Minimalist by design with advanced aesthetics

Last Updated on 21 Feb 2025

The design of our progressive products incorporates a designers profound awareness of minimalism and advanced aesthetics. The main body lines of the Nero's products are designed to be purer and simpler. The Mecca series provides the seven most popular finishes and a more complete range for individual choice.

Overview
Description
  • The design of our progressive products incorporates a designers profound awareness of minimalism and advanced aesthetics.
  • Based on this we designed the main body lines of the products to be purer and simpler.
  • Take the Opal Progressive range as example, the highly faceted surface, which is not just an aesthetic consideration but more about the practicality of the switch, so that you no longer have to worry about fingerprints and as even with frequent use you can still maintain the artistic feel of the products.
  • Separatable product design for more flexible switch installation position
  • The outlet pipe and mixer adapt separatable designs, so that you are free to decide the position of the mixer according to the space.
  • Just one rotary switch for control of temperature and flow. The progressive dial is designed to fully control both water temperature and flow by simply rotating

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Nero Tapware 2024 Catalogue

35.94 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCarrum Down, VIC

Nero Melbourne 11‑13 Buontempo Road

0421 585 796
