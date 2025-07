Near & Far™: Where nature meets artisan craft

Near & Far™ is a carpet tile collection that merges natural inspiration with handcrafted design. By pairing organic textures with refined, artisan-driven patterns, it invites a thoughtful contrast that adds depth, dimension, and a sense of reconnection to the built environment.

Dual aesthetic approach

Dual aesthetic approach Biophilic design influence

Biophilic design influence Rich, layered textures