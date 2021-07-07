Logo
Multitap 4N1

Last Updated on 07 Jul 2021

Designed and manufactured in Italy, the Multitap range offers stylish tapware for modern kitchens. The reasons we fall in love with Italian products is their Passion and Purpose and Multitap is a testament to this commitment. We are proud to be able to offer instant filtered water as a function of a standard kitchen tap mixer.

Overview
Description

Designed and manufactured in Italy, the Multitap range offers stylish tapware for modern kitchens.

The reasons we fall in love with Italian products is their Passion and Purpose and Multitap is a testament to this commitment. We are proud to be able to offer instant filtered water as a function of a standard kitchen tap mixer.

The All-in-One tapware designs complement kitchen integration whilst offering the convenience of instant filtered boiling water, filtered chilled or ambient water and regular hot and cold water all out of the one tap.

With convenience in mind, the innovative illuminated touch control releases instant filtered ambient water, ideal for filling glasses or larger bottles or jugs of water. The multi-step steaming water safety lever instantly releases steaming hot water ideal for hot drinks or reducing meal preparation times.

Easy to install, the Multitap 4N1 range is available in two designs, the J Shape and the L shape, in three finishes, chrome, brushed steel and the impressive matte black. The matte black has a PVD finish offering a high quality and more durable surface less susceptible to scratching or fading.

The underbench units connected to the all-in-one tap are compact with space saving designs in mind for under bench in kitchens.

The Multitap 4N1 range has a 5 year tap warranty & 2 year tank warranty for peace of mind.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
InSinkErator Multitap 4N1 Ambient Specification Sheet

623.34 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
InSinkErator Multitap 4N1 Chilled Specification Sheet

2.38 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
InSinkErator Multitap Installation Manual

5.47 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMount Waverley, VIC

Regional InSinkErator Office Suite 6, Level 2, 205-211 Forster Road

1300 136 205
Display AddressRacine, WA

InSinkErator Headquarters 4700 21st Street

