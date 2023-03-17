Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Tessellated Tile Factory
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Mosaics Bathroom Floor
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Mosaics Bathroom Floor Black
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Mosaics Bathtub
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Mosaics Column
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Mosaics Kitchen
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Mosaics Pool
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Mosaics Sink
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Mosaics Bathroom Floor
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Mosaics Bathroom Floor Black
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Mosaics Bathtub
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Mosaics Column
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Mosaics Kitchen
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Mosaics Pool
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Mosaics Sink
|

Mosaic porcelain & glass tiles

Last Updated on 17 Mar 2023

The range of unglazed porcelain hexagon and squared mosaic lends itself to more intricate and colourful design. Our glass range have a variety of colours . Both Porcelain and glass mosaic tiles can be applied to walls and floors. A feature is being able to recreate an art deco’ type design. Mosaics design’s can be sheeted and we can create a personalised design. Mosaics are durable, easy to maintain.

Overview
Description

The range of unglazed porcelain hexagon and squared mosaic lends itself to more intricate and colourful design. Our glass range have a variety of colours. Both Porcelain and glass mosaic tiles can be applied to walls and floors. A feature is being able to recreate an art deco’ type design. Mosaics design’s can be sheeted and we can create a personalised design. Mosaics are durable, easy to maintain.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Tessellated Tiles Factory Interior Trends 2024

17.90 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Interior Design Trends 2023

13.26 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Mosaic Designs

6.38 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

Tessellated Tile Factory 151-153 Parramatta Road Annandale

02 8964 3430
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap