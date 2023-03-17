Mosaic porcelain & glass tiles

The range of unglazed porcelain hexagon and squared mosaic lends itself to more intricate and colourful design. Our glass range have a variety of colours . Both Porcelain and glass mosaic tiles can be applied to walls and floors. A feature is being able to recreate an art deco’ type design. Mosaics design’s can be sheeted and we can create a personalised design. Mosaics are durable, easy to maintain.