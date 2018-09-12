MondoClad®: Non-combustible premium solid aluminium panels

Premium Solid Aluminium Panels

Developed from marine grade aluminium, MondoClad® is our premium solid aluminium panel solution. Offering exceptional quality and fire performance, MondoClad® provides a definitive, non-combustible cladding solution with compliance and safety in mind.

Categorically non-combustible MondoClad® is certified to C1.9 (e)(v), after being tested to AS1530.1 and meets the FP1.4 Performance Requirement, and FV1.1 Verification Method, having been tested to AS4284.

Our CodeMark certified MondoClad® solid aluminium cladding panels come in a wide range of finishes and sizes to ensure even the most complex designs can be achieved.

MondoClad® provides architects, designers, developers, builders, and contractors a premium solid aluminium façade panel, that is non-combustible and can be safely specified for commercial, educational, aged care and residential projects without compromising design.

Superior, Sustainable & Recyclable

Utilising a highly corrosive resistant marine grade alloy, MondoClad® is ideal for installation in the harsh Australian environment.

Together with its non-combustibility, low maintenance and an ability to be folded into cassettes, MondoClad® makes it a perfect aluminium panel solution for new builds or recladding projects.

The superior PVDF architectural paint finish of MondoClad® aluminium cladding system ensures UV stability, colour retention and a product that will stand the test of time.

MondoClad® delivers high-level sustainability and is 100% recyclable.

Stocked locally in several colours and sizes, MondoClad® also offers custom colours and sizes upon request.

MondoClad® Features