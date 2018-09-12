Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
HVG Facades
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
HVG Facades MondoClad Building
HVG Facades MondoClad Commercial
HVG Facades MondoClad Exterior
HVG Facades MondoClad Glass Front
HVG Facades MondoClad Side View
HVG Facades MondoClad Building
HVG Facades MondoClad Commercial
HVG Facades MondoClad Exterior
HVG Facades MondoClad Glass Front
HVG Facades MondoClad Side View

MondoClad®: Non-combustible premium solid aluminium panels

Last Updated on 12 Sep 2018

Developed from marine grade aluminium, MondoClad® is our premium solid aluminium panel solution. Offering exceptional quality and fire performance, MondoClad® provides a definitive, non-combustible cladding solution with compliance and safety in mind. Categorically non-combustible MondoClad® is certified to C1.9 (e)(v), after being tested to AS1530.1 and meets the FP1.4 Performance Requirement, and FV1.1 Verification Method, having been tested to AS4284.

Overview
Description

Premium Solid Aluminium Panels

Developed from marine grade aluminium, MondoClad® is our premium solid aluminium panel solution. Offering exceptional quality and fire performance, MondoClad® provides a definitive, non-combustible cladding solution with compliance and safety in mind.

Categorically non-combustible MondoClad® is certified to C1.9 (e)(v), after being tested to AS1530.1 and meets the FP1.4 Performance Requirement, and FV1.1 Verification Method, having been tested to AS4284.

Our CodeMark certified MondoClad® solid aluminium cladding panels come in a wide range of finishes and sizes to ensure even the most complex designs can be achieved.

MondoClad® provides architects, designers, developers, builders, and contractors a premium solid aluminium façade panel, that is non-combustible and can be safely specified for commercial, educational, aged care and residential projects without compromising design.

Superior, Sustainable & Recyclable

Utilising a highly corrosive resistant marine grade alloy, MondoClad® is ideal for installation in the harsh Australian environment.

Together with its non-combustibility, low maintenance and an ability to be folded into cassettes, MondoClad® makes it a perfect aluminium panel solution for new builds or recladding projects.

The superior PVDF architectural paint finish of MondoClad® aluminium cladding system ensures UV stability, colour retention and a product that will stand the test of time.

MondoClad® delivers high-level sustainability and is 100% recyclable.

Stocked locally in several colours and sizes, MondoClad® also offers custom colours and sizes upon request.

MondoClad® Features

  • Non-combustible to AS1530.1
  • The ideal choice for recladding projects
  • Custom sizes, colours and finishes
  • Coil Coated
  • 20-year warranty
  • PVDF finish
  • High quality marine grade aluminium
  • CodeMark certified
  • A team of sales and technical experts with strong industry knowledge
  • Mondoclad® – A Sustainable Cladding Choice
  • Tested to AS4284 meets the FP1.4 Performance Requirement, and FV1.1 Verification Method
  • Competitively priced
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
HVG Facades Key Projects

10.13 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
MondoClad® Product Brochure

3.97 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
MondoClad® Sustainability

1.34 MB

Download
Product News
HVG Facade Nucleo® achieves Global GreenTag Certifications
Nucleo® achieves Global GreenTag Certifications: On the way to setting new benchmarks in sustainable cladding solutions

HVG Facades announces its Nucleo® product has achieved two prestigious Global GreenTag Certifications: PlatinumHEALTH™ H...

Contact
Display AddressTurrella, NSW

New South Wales Office 29 Henderson Street

1300 881 712
Office AddressCarol Park, QLD

Queensland Office 128 Mica Street

07 3718 2360
Office AddressMarleston, SA

South Australia Office 57-63 Barnes Avenue

08 8113 6000
Office AddressDerrimut, VIC

Victoria Office 25 West Park Drive

03 9394 3130
Office AddressBibra Lake, WA

Western Australia Office 72 Bushland Ridge

08 9494 0100
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap