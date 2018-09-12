MondoClad®: Non-combustible premium solid aluminium panels
Developed from marine grade aluminium, MondoClad® is our premium solid aluminium panel solution. Offering exceptional quality and fire performance, MondoClad® provides a definitive, non-combustible cladding solution with compliance and safety in mind. Categorically non-combustible MondoClad® is certified to C1.9 (e)(v), after being tested to AS1530.1 and meets the FP1.4 Performance Requirement, and FV1.1 Verification Method, having been tested to AS4284.
Overview
Premium Solid Aluminium Panels
Developed from marine grade aluminium, MondoClad® is our premium solid aluminium panel solution. Offering exceptional quality and fire performance, MondoClad® provides a definitive, non-combustible cladding solution with compliance and safety in mind.
Categorically non-combustible MondoClad® is certified to C1.9 (e)(v), after being tested to AS1530.1 and meets the FP1.4 Performance Requirement, and FV1.1 Verification Method, having been tested to AS4284.
Our CodeMark certified MondoClad® solid aluminium cladding panels come in a wide range of finishes and sizes to ensure even the most complex designs can be achieved.
MondoClad® provides architects, designers, developers, builders, and contractors a premium solid aluminium façade panel, that is non-combustible and can be safely specified for commercial, educational, aged care and residential projects without compromising design.
Superior, Sustainable & Recyclable
Utilising a highly corrosive resistant marine grade alloy, MondoClad® is ideal for installation in the harsh Australian environment.
Together with its non-combustibility, low maintenance and an ability to be folded into cassettes, MondoClad® makes it a perfect aluminium panel solution for new builds or recladding projects.
The superior PVDF architectural paint finish of MondoClad® aluminium cladding system ensures UV stability, colour retention and a product that will stand the test of time.
MondoClad® delivers high-level sustainability and is 100% recyclable.
Stocked locally in several colours and sizes, MondoClad® also offers custom colours and sizes upon request.
MondoClad® Features
- Non-combustible to AS1530.1
- The ideal choice for recladding projects
- Custom sizes, colours and finishes
- Coil Coated
- 20-year warranty
- PVDF finish
- High quality marine grade aluminium
- CodeMark certified
- A team of sales and technical experts with strong industry knowledge
- Mondoclad® – A Sustainable Cladding Choice
- Tested to AS4284 meets the FP1.4 Performance Requirement, and FV1.1 Verification Method
- Competitively priced
