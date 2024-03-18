Momo Handles Manhattan and Sussex solid brass ranges
Last Updated on 18 Mar 2024
Inspired by the shimmering Manhattan skyline, this meticulously crafted cabinetry handle is available in five exquisite finishes, and is perfectly at home in the most exceptional interiors. Manhattan pairs perfectly with Sussex when a knob is required.
Overview
Description
Inspired by the shimmering Manhattan skyline, this meticulously crafted cabinetry handle is available in five exquisite finishes, and is perfectly at home in the most exceptional interiors. Manhattan pairs perfectly with Sussex when a knob is required.