|

Momo Handles Bellevue solid brass range

Last Updated on 18 Mar 2024

Designed inhouse and crafted to exacting standards, the solid brass Bellevue range is perfectly at home in the most impressive interiors. Available in five exquisite finishes and the option of a plain, lined or knurled texture. This range also includes an appliance pull, the perfect statement piece in a premium kitchen.

Overview
Description

Designed inhouse and crafted to exacting standards, the solid brass Bellevue range is perfectly at home in the most impressive interiors. Available in five exquisite finishes and the option of a plain, lined or knurled texture. This range also includes an appliance pull, the perfect statement piece in a premium kitchen.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Quarterly Issue 3

16.56 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Quarterly Issue 4 Flip

1.11 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Quarterly Issue 6 Flip

36.02 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Retail Brochure

12.48 MB

Download
