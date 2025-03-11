Momo Handles Aspen solid brass range
Last Updated on 11 Mar 2025
A refined cabinetry handle, crafted from solid brass and available in five beautiful finishes, the Aspen has been designed to suit a wide variety of premium interior and joinery styles. A truly classic design with an easy nature, it features a subtle stepped edge framing a distinct flat face that captures the light perfectly.
Overview
