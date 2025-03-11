Logo
Momo Handles Aspen
Momo Handles Aspen Small Handles
Momo Handles Aspen Yellow
Momo Handles Aspen Entry
Momo Handles Aspen Passage
|

Momo Handles Aspen solid brass range

Last Updated on 11 Mar 2025

A refined cabinetry handle, crafted from solid brass and available in five beautiful finishes, the Aspen has been designed to suit a wide variety of premium interior and joinery styles. A truly classic design with an easy nature, it features a subtle stepped edge framing a distinct flat face that captures the light perfectly.

Overview
Description

A refined cabinetry handle, crafted from solid brass and available in five beautiful finishes, the Aspen has been designed to suit a wide variety of premium interior and joinery styles.

A truly classic design with an easy nature, it features a subtle stepped edge framing a distinct flat face that captures the light perfectly. Aspen has a gentle presence making it widely adaptable and has a contoured underside for a comfortable hold.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Quarterly Issue 3

16.56 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Retail Brochure

12.48 MB

Download
