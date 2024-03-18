Logo
Momo Belgravia solid brass range

Last Updated on 18 Mar 2024

Designed and crafted to exacting standards, the exquisite solid brass Belgravia range with knurled detailing is perfectly at home in the most impressive interiors. Made from solid brass and available in our five signature finishes Bronze, Brushed Satin Brass, Dark Brushed Brass, Dull Brushed Nickel and Matt Black.

Overview
Description

