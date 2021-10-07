Commercial modular cooking: LiberoPro
Overview
Work a solid 8 hours with LiberoPro
LiberoPro is a versatile, professional, plug & play solution. The perfect ally to unleash your creativity and satisfy your business needs. The hobs can be used together with other Electrolux Professional horizontal cooking solutions to create a sleek and efficient working area.
Features and benefits:
- 8 hours of work in a row: High performance for any business need
- Free Spirit: Install it anywhere with the Plug & Play solution
- Smart design and usability Easy-to-use. A versatile solution with the drop-in layout
- Green champion: Up to 90%* of energy efficiency. 100% recyclable packaging and FSC compliant.