Commercial modular cooking: LiberoPro

Last Updated on 07 Oct 2021

LiberoPro is a versatile, professional, plug & play solution. The perfect ally to unleash your creativity and satisfy your business needs. The hobs can be used together with other Electrolux Professional horizontal cooking solutions to create a sleek and efficient working area

Work a solid 8 hours with LiberoPro

LiberoPro is a versatile, professional, plug & play solution. The perfect ally to unleash your creativity and satisfy your business needs. The hobs can be used together with other Electrolux Professional horizontal cooking solutions to create a sleek and efficient working area.

Features and benefits:

  • 8 hours of work in a row: High performance for any business need
  • Free Spirit: Install it anywhere with the Plug & Play solution
  • Smart design and usability Easy-to-use. A versatile solution with the drop-in layout
  • Green champion: Up to 90%* of energy efficiency. 100% recyclable packaging and FSC compliant.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
LiberoPro Brochure

5.11 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

Level 1, 5-7 Keith Campbell Court

03 9765 8444
