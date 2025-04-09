Modular access systems: Lightweight, high-strength height access

Everything you need for a fully compliant access system installed right the first time.

Lightweight, high strength height access at a fraction of the cost

Manufactured from high strength aluminium, Kattsafe Modular Access Systems are a proprietary industrial strength alternative to clunky welded steel access products. Engineered, no weld, and truly modular, they are designed for easy customisation and on-site assembly. With reusable components, Kattsafe Modular Access Systems save design costs and reduces delivery lead times.

Common system configurations

Stairs Used for access up to 6.0m in height with change in direction platforms. The adjustable stair treads allow flexibility of platform height to suit supporting structure.

Crossovers Used for access over ducts, conveyors and machinery. Stair heights are adjustable to suit specific bridge height, with bridge lengths in modules from 1.0m to 6.0m.

Platforms Used to provide access to machinery and elevated equipment for inspection and maintenance. The size and height are adjustable to suit specific site requirements.

Elevated walkway To provide access to cooling towers, water tanks and machinery where the platform is required to be custom built and can be free standing up to 6.0m with bracing.

Suspended walkway Providing access above plant equipment and personnel or into internal ceiling spaces. It can be mounted to roof purlins or concrete and is suitable for drop heights of up to 6000mm.

Cantilevered walkway Designed to create access to elevated areas where support from the floor or ceiling cannot be provided. The system is mounted onto the wall using cantilevered brackets.

For help designing and setting up a modular access system, download the product brochure or contact the experts at Kattsafe.