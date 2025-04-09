Logo
|

Modular access systems: Lightweight, high-strength height access

09 Apr 2025

Stay in control of your project's budget and timeline with a fully modular, industrial strength height access system with on-site flexibility. Build a custom system in the Kattsafe Builda, get it delivered pre-assembled or flatpacked, and install it yourself with no special equipment required. Compliant access for working at heights has never been so simple.

  • Product checkMade from lightweight, high-strength aluminium, designed to AS1657-2018 with a live load capacity of 2.5kPa
  • Product checkEasy to design and specify with Kattsafe’s Builda configurator
  • Product checkTruly modular design, perfect for tight or congested spaces
  • Product checkEasy assembly with no special equipment, welding or hot works permits required
  • Product checkPre-assembled or flatpack delivery available
Overview
Description

Everything you need for a fully compliant access system installed right the first time.

Lightweight, high strength height access at a fraction of the cost

Manufactured from high strength aluminium, Kattsafe Modular Access Systems are a proprietary industrial strength alternative to clunky welded steel access products. Engineered, no weld, and truly modular, they are designed for easy customisation and on-site assembly. With reusable components, Kattsafe Modular Access Systems save design costs and reduces delivery lead times.

Common system configurations

  • Stairs

    Used for access up to 6.0m in height with change in direction platforms. The adjustable stair treads allow flexibility of platform height to suit supporting structure.

  • Crossovers

    Used for access over ducts, conveyors and machinery. Stair heights are adjustable to suit specific bridge height, with bridge lengths in modules from 1.0m to 6.0m.

  • Platforms

    Used to provide access to machinery and elevated equipment for inspection and maintenance. The size and height are adjustable to suit specific site requirements.

  • Elevated walkway

    To provide access to cooling towers, water tanks and machinery where the platform is required to be custom built and can be free standing up to 6.0m with bracing.

  • Suspended walkway

    Providing access above plant equipment and personnel or into internal ceiling spaces. It can be mounted to roof purlins or concrete and is suitable for drop heights of up to 6000mm.

  • Cantilevered walkway

    Designed to create access to elevated areas where support from the floor or ceiling cannot be provided. The system is mounted onto the wall using cantilevered brackets.

For help designing and setting up a modular access system, download the product brochure or contact the experts at Kattsafe.

Modular Access Systems

Minchinbury, NSW

New South Wales Office 16 John Hines Ave,

+61 3 8727 9000
Boronia, VIC

Victoria Office 1029 Mountain Hwy

+61 3 8727 9000
