Modern Coastal: A contemporary take on Australian timber species

Experience the perfect fusion of contemporary design and authentic Australian timber with Modern Coastal, our premium engineered timber range. Showcasing the popular Australian species Blackbutt, Spotted Gum, and Tassie Oak, this collection delivers a distinctly modern aesthetic while preserving the timeless character and charm of genuine timber.

Crafted with wide boards and a matte brushed surface, Modern Coastal embodies sophistication and natural beauty. Each plank undergoes an advanced Colour Toning Process, where a unique reactive stain interacts with the timber’s natural tannins. This innovative technique produces soft, subdued tones, offering a modern interpretation of Australia’s beloved timber species.

Perfect for architects and designers seeking elegance and originality, Modern Coastal is the ultimate statement in engineered timber. Redefine your spaces with a product that balances design innovation and natural authenticity.

Features:

Australian Species

Colour Toning Process: each plank undergoes an advanced process where a reactive stain interacts with the tannins, creating subdued tones for more modern look.

Matte finish and mirco bevel edges

Specification:

Please refer to the downloadable spec sheet.