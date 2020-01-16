Mode roller blind systems

Mode is the premium roller blind hardware system of choice for designer & high end residential / apartment blind applications. It offers beautifully engineered manual control options where motorization is not an option.

Mode Roller Blind is a premium roller blind system

Mode looks & feels completely different to any other roller blind. It features feather-light operation, optimal gearing & provides exceptional ease of operation.

The use of unique stainless steel components, contemporary design & unparalleled control, make Mode the most exclusive chain roller blind system available.

Mode Autostop Roller Blind System - the blind at a predetermined height

The Autostop function is perfect for tall, hard to reach windows. Operated from the base rail, Mode Autostop lifts at a set speed then stops at a predetermined point.

The use of unique stainless steel components, contemporary design, Autostop function and controlled assent, make Mode the most exclusive spring roller blind system available.

Mode One Touch Roller Blind System

The One Touch feature means the blind lifts and stops automatically at the touch of its chain. The lift speed is constant giving the impression of a motorized lift.

The use of unique stainless steel components, contemporary design, One Touch function and controlled assent speed, make Mode the most exclusive chain roller blind system where motorisation is not an option.

Mode Skylight Roller Blind System

The Mode system can be fitted to all skylight applications to a maximum of 4sq m.

This skylight system provides excellent control of solar radiation especially when used in conjunction with SilverScreen solar control fabrics.

Blind Fabrics

Mode premium hardware systems can be used in conjunction with any Verosol Roller Fabric. Verosol's fabrics range from decorative to blockout to high performance sunscreen and can be selected to compliment the application.

SilverScreen metal backed performance fabrics are recommended for cutting solar heat gain, glare reduction and energy saving sustainability.

Verosol provides Australia wide field support. Its fabrication & distribution hub located in Sydney.