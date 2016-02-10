Miror Heat Demisting Mat
Comfort Heat mirror heat panels are designed to eliminate mirror condensation after a shower, allowing for clear mirror appearance. The thin mirror heat mat self-adheres to the rear of the mirror before being mounted on the wall. Mirror heat mats are available in two size options: 360mm x 500mm with 50W and 570mm x 750mm with 100W.
