Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Comfort Heat Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Comfort Heat Mirror Heating Image
Comfort Heat Mirror Image 2
Comfort Heat Mirror Mats
Comfort Heat Mirror Heating Image
Comfort Heat Mirror Image 2
Comfort Heat Mirror Mats

Miror Heat Demisting Mat

Last Updated on 10 Feb 2016

Comfort Heat mirror heat panels are designed to eliminate mirror condensation after a shower, allowing for clear mirror appearance. The thin mirror heat mat self-adheres to the rear of the mirror before being mounted on the wall. Mirror heat mats are available in two size options: 360mm x 500mm with 50W and 570mm x 750mm with 100W.

Overview
Description

Comfort Heat mirror heat panels are designed to eliminate mirror condensation after a shower, allowing for clear mirror appearance. The thin mirror heat mat self-adheres to the rear of the mirror before being mounted on the wall.

Mirror heat mats come in two sizes options:

  • 360mm x 500mm 50W
  • 570mm x 750mm 100W

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Mirror Technical Brochure

104.27 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWarriewood, NSW

New South Wales Office 8/11 Ponderosa Pde

02 9979 8600
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap