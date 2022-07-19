Logo
MIRO™ Hardware

Last Updated on 19 Jul 2022

MIRO™ hardware offers a textured, matt black, white or silver finish, ergonomic operation for greater accessibility and beautiful curved aesthetics. Purpose designed for use in harsh environments, the cast aluminium body incorporates our exclusive Enduratec™ finishing technology, tested to deliver 10 times the corrosion resistance of traditional powder coat finishes. Compatible with Architectural, Residential and Designer Series windows and doors, MIRO™ is an appealing choice for any application.

This range includes the hinged door lock, bi-fold operator, sliding door lock, single chainwinder, d-pull sliding door handle, twin chainwinder, recessed flush pull and sliding window lock.

Display AddressPrestons, NSW

New South Wales Head Office 76-78 JEDDA RD

1300 026 189
Display AddressLoganlea, QLD

Queensland Office 32 JUTLAND ST

1300 026 189
Display AddressTORRENSVILLE, SA

South Australia Office 3/100-104 HAYWARD AVE

1300 026 189
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

Victoria Office 49 LICOLA CRES

1300 026 189
Display AddressKewdale, WA

Western Australia Office 6-8 NORLIN ST

08 9424 2111
