MIRO™ hardware offers a textured, matt black, white or silver finish, ergonomic operation for greater accessibility and beautiful curved aesthetics. Purpose designed for use in harsh environments, the cast aluminium body incorporates our exclusive Enduratec™ finishing technology, tested to deliver 10 times the corrosion resistance of traditional powder coat finishes. Compatible with Architectural, Residential and Designer Series windows and doors, MIRO™ is an appealing choice for any application.

This range includes the hinged door lock, bi-fold operator, sliding door lock, single chainwinder, d-pull sliding door handle, twin chainwinder, recessed flush pull and sliding window lock.