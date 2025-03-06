Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
autex acoustics
Autex Acoustics
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Autex Acoustics Mirage Mortar Canyon
Autex Acoustics Mirage Boucle Gherkin3
Autex Acoustics Mirage Brutalist Savoye
Autex Acoustics Mirage Lapis Caspian2
Autex Acoustics Mirage Offset Highland
Autex Acoustics Mirage RammedEarth Terrace
Autex Acoustics Mirage Mortar Canyon
Autex Acoustics Mirage Boucle Gherkin3
Autex Acoustics Mirage Brutalist Savoye
Autex Acoustics Mirage Lapis Caspian2
Autex Acoustics Mirage Offset Highland
Autex Acoustics Mirage RammedEarth Terrace
|

Mirage™

Last Updated on 06 Mar 2025

Mirage is a textured acoustic panel that adds visual depth to interiors. Transform your space into a tactile landscape with Mirage, an intricately textured acoustic panel range designed to create a sensory experience. The six refined designs bring depth, sophistication and a sense of movement to any interior design.

  • Product checkMade with a minimum of 80% recycled PET
  • Product checkDelivers excellent acoustic performance
  • Product checkSix designs available
Overview
Description

Mirage is a textured acoustic panel that adds visual depth to interiors. Transform your space into a tactile landscape with Mirage™, an intricately textured acoustic panel range designed to create a sensory experience. The six refined designs bring depth, sophistication and a sense of movement to any interior design.

Features & Benefits

  • Carbon neutral
  • Available on both 12 mm and 24 mm Cube™ panels
  • Solid colour with no edging or capping required
  • Panels supplied with bevelled edges for a tidy and professional finish
  • Suitable in high-humidity areas
  • Made in Australia

 

Specifications

  • Form: Panel
  • NRC: 0.45 - 0.80
  • Composition: 100% polyester fibre (PET)
  • Fire rating: AS5637.1, AS ISO9705-2003. Group 1, (SMOGRArc): <100m2/s2
  • Size: 2400 mm x 1200 mm and 2700 mm x 1200 mm
  • Thickness: 12 mm | 24 mm
  • Application: Wall | Ceiling
  • Install method: Direct fix | SpinFix™ | Varies depending on placement

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Autex Acoustics Mirage Lookbook

8.68 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street

1800 678 160
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St

1800 678 160
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St

1800 678 160
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd

1800 678 160
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap