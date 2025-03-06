Mirage™
Last Updated on 06 Mar 2025
Mirage is a textured acoustic panel that adds visual depth to interiors. Transform your space into a tactile landscape with Mirage, an intricately textured acoustic panel range designed to create a sensory experience. The six refined designs bring depth, sophistication and a sense of movement to any interior design.
- Made with a minimum of 80% recycled PET
- Delivers excellent acoustic performance
- Six designs available
Overview
Mirage is a textured acoustic panel that adds visual depth to interiors. Transform your space into a tactile landscape with Mirage™, an intricately textured acoustic panel range designed to create a sensory experience. The six refined designs bring depth, sophistication and a sense of movement to any interior design.
Features & Benefits
- Carbon neutral
- Available on both 12 mm and 24 mm Cube™ panels
- Solid colour with no edging or capping required
- Panels supplied with bevelled edges for a tidy and professional finish
- Suitable in high-humidity areas
- Made in Australia
Specifications
- Form: Panel
- NRC: 0.45 - 0.80
- Composition: 100% polyester fibre (PET)
- Fire rating: AS5637.1, AS ISO9705-2003. Group 1, (SMOGRArc): <100m2/s2
- Size: 2400 mm x 1200 mm and 2700 mm x 1200 mm
- Thickness: 12 mm | 24 mm
- Application: Wall | Ceiling
- Install method: Direct fix | SpinFix™ | Varies depending on placement
Downloads
Contact
New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street1800 678 160
Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St1800 678 160
Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St1800 678 160
Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd1800 678 160