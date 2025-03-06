Mirage™

Last Updated on 06 Mar 2025

Mirage is a textured acoustic panel that adds visual depth to interiors. Transform your space into a tactile landscape with Mirage, an intricately textured acoustic panel range designed to create a sensory experience. The six refined designs bring depth, sophistication and a sense of movement to any interior design.

Delivers excellent acoustic performance Six designs available