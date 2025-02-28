Mipolam Concept
Last Updated on 28 Feb 2025
Homogeneous vinyl flooring suitable for heavy duty traffic areas. Highly flexible that is easy to install and weld. Easycare surface treatment which has good resistance to chemicals, scuffing, scratches and staining.
- Easycare™ surface treatment
- Monolayer homogeneous flooring
Overview
Description
Homogeneous vinyl flooring suitable for heavy duty traffic areas. Highly flexible that is easy to install and weld. Easycare surface treatment which has good resistance to chemicals, scuffing, scratches and staining.
- Easy to clean and no wax for life
- 25 non-directional designs available
- Available in 2m sheet