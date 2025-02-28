Logo
Mipolam Concept
Mipolam Concept Grey Peanut 5049
Mipolam Concept Grey Moon 5039
Mipolam Concept Fairydust 5048
Mipolam Concept Blue Lake 5024
Mipolam Concept White Sky 5041
Mipolam Concept Navel 5028
Mipolam Concept Middle Marlyn 5047
Mipolam Concept Galaxy 5036
Mipolam Concept Blue Galaxy 5023
Mipolam Concept Smoke Grey 5038
Mipolam Concept Springfield 5035
Mipolam Concept Slate Grey 5037
Mipolam Concept

Last Updated on 28 Feb 2025

Homogeneous vinyl flooring suitable for heavy duty traffic areas. Highly flexible that is easy to install and weld. Easycare surface treatment which has good resistance to chemicals, scuffing, scratches and staining.  

  • Product checkEasycare™ surface treatment
  • Product checkMonolayer homogeneous flooring
Overview
Description

Homogeneous vinyl flooring suitable for heavy duty traffic areas. Highly flexible that is easy to install and weld. Easycare surface treatment which has good resistance to chemicals, scuffing, scratches and staining.

  • Easy to clean and no wax for life
  • 25 non-directional designs available
  • Available in 2m sheet

 

Contact
Display AddressHawthorn, VIC

17 Cato Street

1800 060 785
