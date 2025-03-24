Logo
Gerfloor Mipolam Ambiance
Gerflor Mipolam Ambiance Ultra Luna
Gerflor Mipolam Ambiance Ultra Luna Antique
Gerflor Mipolam Ambiance Ultra Luna Carmel Beige
Gerflor Mipolam Ambiance Ultra Luna Erythrine
Gerflor Mipolam Ambiance Ultra Luna Marble Beige
Gerflor Mipolam Ambiance Ultra Luna Oat Grey
Gerflor Mipolam Ambiance Ultra Luna Oyster Grey
Gerflor Mipolam Ambiance Ultra Luna Parchment
Gerflor Mipolam Ambiance Ultra Terra Algae
Gerflor Mipolam Ambiance Ultra Carbon Grey
Gerflor Mipolam Ambiance Ultra Terra Sapphire
Gerflor Mipolam Ambiance Ultra Terra Steam Grey
Mipolam® Ambiance Ultra: Luna & Terra collections

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025

Mipolam® Ambiance Ultra is a homogeneous vinyl flooring. The flooring is suitable for medium to high traffic areas and facilitates floor-wall junctions, angles and welding treatments. It is equipped with Evercare®, a patented surface treatment and is idea for healthcare as it has anti-viral activity.

  • Product checkEco-Friendly and Sustainable
  • Product checkEnhanced Durability and Chemical Resistance
  • Product checkAnti-viral properties
Overview
Description

Mipolam® Ambiance Ultra. Luna & Terra collections. Equipped with Evercare® surface treatment that halves the environmental impact resulting in 30% less CO2 impact than the average homogenous flooring over the use of 10 years.

Mipolam® Ambiance Ultra is a homogeneous vinyl flooring calendered and pressed in 2m sheet. It has a thickness of 2mm and is available in 50 non-directional contemporary designs. The flooring is suitable for medium to high traffic areas and facilitates floor-wall junctions, angles and welding treatments.

It is equipped with Evercare®, a patented surface treatment obtained by UV cross-linking laser that offers the best chemical resistance against alcohol, acid, surgical agents and cleaning products. Evercare® treated floors use 10 times less water and detergent and halves the environmental impact over the use of 10 years.

Mipolam Ambiance Ultra is idea for healthcare as it has anti-viral activity against Human Coronaviruses and reduces the virus by 99.7% after 2 hours.

 

