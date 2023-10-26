Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Armstrong Ceiling Solutions
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Armstrong Ceiling Mineral Fibre Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Hospital
Armstrong Ceiling Mineral Fibre Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Hospital Room
Armstrong Ceiling Mineral Fibre Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Lounge
Armstrong Ceiling Mineral Fibre Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Meeting Room
Armstrong Ceiling Mineral Fibre Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Reception
Armstrong Ceiling Mineral Fibre Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Stairs
Armstrong Ceiling Mineral Fibre Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Hospital
Armstrong Ceiling Mineral Fibre Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Hospital Room
Armstrong Ceiling Mineral Fibre Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Lounge
Armstrong Ceiling Mineral Fibre Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Meeting Room
Armstrong Ceiling Mineral Fibre Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Reception
Armstrong Ceiling Mineral Fibre Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Stairs

Mineral fibre acoustic ceiling tiles

Last Updated on 26 Oct 2023

Easy to handle and install, our wide range of mineral fibre acoustic ceiling tiles and panels provide acoustic ceiling solutions for every space. Whether your space requires high sound absorption, high sound attenuation or a balance of both, our mineral fibre acoustic ceiling tiles will not only ensure great acoustics – but also provide a great look to match!

Overview
Description

Easy to handle and install, our wide range of mineral fibre acoustic ceiling tiles and panels provide acoustic ceiling solutions for every space. Whether your space requires high sound absorption, high sound attenuation or a balance of both, our mineral fibre acoustic ceiling tiles will not only ensure great acoustics – but also provide a great look to match!

Key Features and Benefits:

  • Modern design, high light reflective finish
  • High acoustical performance
  • RH99 humidity-resistant
  • Broad range of panel and edge sizes
  • Cost effective
  • Installed on PeakForm (steel) or Blue Tongue (aluminium) grid systems
  • Sustainable and third party certified to contribute to Green Star Points

The following product range is available:

  • Ultima - Ultima OP dB - Ultima OP
  • Bioguard Acoustic - Bioguard Acoustic OP RH100
  • Optra Open Plan
  • Dune - Dune Max
  • Fine Fissure - Fine Fissure High NRC

Contact
Display AddressSmithfield, NSW

NSW (Head Office) 75 Long Street

(02) 9748 1588
Display AddressMeadowbrook, QLD

Queensland/Northern Territory 18-24 Beal Street

(07) 3809 5565
Display AddressBlair Athol, SA

South Australia 160 Grand Junction Road

(08) 7325 7555
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Victoria 205-233 Abbotts Rd VIC 3175

(03) 8706 4000
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap