Easy to handle and install, our wide range of mineral fibre acoustic ceiling tiles and panels provide acoustic ceiling solutions for every space. Whether your space requires high sound absorption, high sound attenuation or a balance of both, our mineral fibre acoustic ceiling tiles will not only ensure great acoustics – but also provide a great look to match!

Key Features and Benefits:

Modern design, high light reflective finish

High acoustical performance

RH99 humidity-resistant

Broad range of panel and edge sizes

Cost effective

Installed on PeakForm (steel) or Blue Tongue (aluminium) grid systems

Sustainable and third party certified to contribute to Green Star Points

The following product range is available: