Add more than just reheating to your home cooking experience with one of our microwaves.

BD45CSBK: 45cm Combination steam microwave oven

Achieve the best flavour and nutrition retention with our new Belling Design Collection Steam Combi, the oven that does it all! Defrost, reheat, bake, brown, grill and so much more in ways you never imagined thanks to its state-of-the-art steam generation system - evenly distributing the steam to keep your food moist and cooking to perfection. Discover a world of possibilities when you combine the features of a steam oven, a fanned oven and a microwave into a single appliance.

Multi-function oven with Steam

Microwave

Automatic Open Water Tank

80 Pre-Programmed Recipes

5 year Warranty



Upright

expertly designed with style atthe forefront and premium features to make cooking a breeze, this oven is designed to stand out.

BDU958DBK: 90cm Dual fuel upright cooker

Experience that new oven feeling over and over with the Belling Design Collection Upright, with ultra Sleek and stylish Matte black finish making a beautiful kitchen statement piece that is sure to turn heads. Complete with 5 Italian made burners with two high-power Double-Crown Wok burners provide precise control and even heat distribution; perfect for all varieties of food. With heavy-duty cast iron trivets provide a stable cooking surface so pans can easily move across the burners.Maximum capacity, endless results with a huge 121 litre total oven capacity, you have the freedom to cook whatever your heart desires.