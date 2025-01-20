MetalWorks Mesh and Metal Ceilings

Metal Ceilings

Metal ceiling tiles and supporting grid systems provide acoustic, environmentally-friendly, and versatile ceiling solutions for premium spaces while offering outstanding design flexibility.

Our MetalWorks metal ceiling tiles / panels are offered in a variety of perforation patterns and colors, ranging from traditional to personalised choices, including timber visuals that we call wood effects.

Key Features and Benefits:

Contemporary design

Standard and custom perforation patterns and colours

Acoustical infill options

Fast and easy installation on standard suspension system

Easy panel removal and access to plenum space

The following product range is available in our Exposed Grid Range:

Modular

Vector

Mesh

Open Cell

Lay-In

The following product range is available in our Concealed Grid Range:

Clip In

One Way Hook On

R-H215 Hook On

R-H200 Hook On

Mesh Hook On

MetalWorks Mesh

Contemporary, Sophisticated and Industrial designs are easily achieved with MetalWorks Mesh Ceiling Systems. Choose from flexible module designs, Mesh patterns and colours, with an acoustical infill to meet your project requirements.

The following product range is available: