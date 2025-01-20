MetalWorks Mesh and Metal Ceilings
Metal ceiling tiles and supporting grid systems provide acoustic, environmentally-friendly, and versatile ceiling solutions for premium spaces while offering outstanding design flexibility. Our MetalWorks metal ceiling tiles / panels are offered in a variety of perforation patterns and colors, ranging from traditional to personalised choices, including timber visuals that we call wood effects.
Overview
Metal Ceilings
Key Features and Benefits:
- Contemporary design
- Standard and custom perforation patterns and colours
- Acoustical infill options
- Fast and easy installation on standard suspension system
- Easy panel removal and access to plenum space
The following product range is available in our Exposed Grid Range:
- Modular
- Vector
- Mesh
- Open Cell
- Lay-In
The following product range is available in our Concealed Grid Range:
- Clip In
- One Way Hook On
- R-H215 Hook On
- R-H200 Hook On
- Mesh Hook On
MetalWorks Mesh
Contemporary, Sophisticated and Industrial designs are easily achieved with MetalWorks Mesh Ceiling Systems. Choose from flexible module designs, Mesh patterns and colours, with an acoustical infill to meet your project requirements.
The following product range is available:
- Lay-In
- Hook On
- Custom
