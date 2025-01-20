Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Armstrong Ceiling Solutions
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Armstrong Ceiling MetalWorks Mesh And Metal Ceilings Cafe
Armstrong Ceiling MetalWorks Mesh And Metal Ceilings Main Image
Armstrong Ceiling MetalWorks Mesh And Metal Ceilings Stairs
Armstrong Ceiling MetalWorks Mesh And Metal Ceilings TAFE Robina
Armstrong Ceiling MetalWorks Mesh And Metal Ceilings Workspace
Armstrong Ceiling MetalWorks Mesh And Metal Ceilings Cafe
Armstrong Ceiling MetalWorks Mesh And Metal Ceilings Main Image
Armstrong Ceiling MetalWorks Mesh And Metal Ceilings Stairs
Armstrong Ceiling MetalWorks Mesh And Metal Ceilings TAFE Robina
Armstrong Ceiling MetalWorks Mesh And Metal Ceilings Workspace

MetalWorks Mesh and Metal Ceilings

Last Updated on 20 Jan 2025

Metal ceiling tiles and supporting grid systems provide acoustic, environmentally-friendly, and versatile ceiling solutions for premium spaces while offering outstanding design flexibility. Our MetalWorks metal ceiling tiles / panels are offered in a variety of perforation patterns and colors, ranging from traditional to personalised choices, including timber visuals that we call wood effects.

Overview
Description

Metal Ceilings

Metal ceiling tiles and supporting grid systems provide acoustic, environmentally-friendly, and versatile ceiling solutions for premium spaces while offering outstanding design flexibility.

Our MetalWorks metal ceiling tiles / panels are offered in a variety of perforation patterns and colors, ranging from traditional to personalised choices, including timber visuals that we call wood effects.

Key Features and Benefits:

  • Contemporary design
  • Standard and custom perforation patterns and colours
  • Acoustical infill options
  • Fast and easy installation on standard suspension system
  • Easy panel removal and access to plenum space

The following product range is available in our Exposed Grid Range:

  • Modular
  • Vector
  • Mesh
  • Open Cell
  • Lay-In

The following product range is available in our Concealed Grid Range:

  • Clip In
  • One Way Hook On
  • R-H215 Hook On
  • R-H200 Hook On
  • Mesh Hook On

MetalWorks Mesh

Contemporary, Sophisticated and Industrial designs are easily achieved with MetalWorks Mesh Ceiling Systems. Choose from flexible module designs, Mesh patterns and colours, with an acoustical infill to meet your project requirements.

The following product range is available:

  • Lay-In
  • Hook On
  • Custom

Contact
Display AddressSmithfield, NSW

NSW (Head Office) 75 Long Street

(02) 9748 1588
Display AddressMeadowbrook, QLD

Queensland/Northern Territory 18-24 Beal Street

(07) 3809 5565
Display AddressBlair Athol, SA

South Australia 160 Grand Junction Road

(08) 7325 7555
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Victoria 205-233 Abbotts Rd VIC 3175

(03) 8706 4000
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap