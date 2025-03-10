Logo
|

MERIVOBOX: The box platform for your ideas

Last Updated on 10 Mar 2025

The MERIVOBOX box system from Blum combines seamless functionality with a sleek drawer profile, providing specifiers with design flexibility. Available in Silk white matt, Indium grey matt and Orion grey matt, designers can continue the aesthetics of the room into the cabinet interior for a harmonious look throughout the home.

Overview
Description

The MERIVOBOX box system from Blum combines seamless functionality with a sleek drawer profile, providing specifiers with design flexibility.

Blum's MERIVOBOX box system is exceptionally stable and provides a smooth, feather-light glide that will stand the test of time. Available in Silk white matt, Indium grey matt and Orion grey matt, designers can continue the aesthetics of the room into the cabinet interior for a harmonious look throughout the home.

Specifiers can also further enhance the functionality and feel of their projects with motion technologies. MERIVOBOX comes with Blum’s trusted and reliable soft-close BLUMOTION as standard and can also be equipped with TIP-ON mechanical opening support system and SERVO-DRIVE, Blum’s electrical opening support system to complement clean handle-less designs.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
MERIVOBOX: Ordering and planning information

10.74 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressLen Waters Estate, NSW

Head Office & Showroom 10 Blackbird Close

02 9612 5400
Display AddressUnderwood, QLD

Showroom Unit6, 39-45 Compton Rd (Cnr Ewing St)

07 3135 9490
Display AddressMile End, SA

Showroom 179 Railway Terrace

08 8118 6070
Display AddressMount Waverley, VIC

Showroom 245 Ferntree Gully Road

03 9982 1720
Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

3/425 Scarborough Beach Rd

08 6467 0110
