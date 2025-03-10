MERIVOBOX: The box platform for your ideas
Last Updated on 10 Mar 2025
The MERIVOBOX box system from Blum combines seamless functionality with a sleek drawer profile, providing specifiers with design flexibility. Available in Silk white matt, Indium grey matt and Orion grey matt, designers can continue the aesthetics of the room into the cabinet interior for a harmonious look throughout the home.
Overview
Blum's MERIVOBOX box system is exceptionally stable and provides a smooth, feather-light glide that will stand the test of time. Available in Silk white matt, Indium grey matt and Orion grey matt, designers can continue the aesthetics of the room into the cabinet interior for a harmonious look throughout the home.
Specifiers can also further enhance the functionality and feel of their projects with motion technologies. MERIVOBOX comes with Blum’s trusted and reliable soft-close BLUMOTION as standard and can also be equipped with TIP-ON mechanical opening support system and SERVO-DRIVE, Blum’s electrical opening support system to complement clean handle-less designs.
Downloads
