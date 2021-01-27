Memo "Sia": Sensor dual-function kitchen mixer

The Memo "Sia" is a kitchen mixer befitting today's functional and thoughtfully-designed “work” spaces in the home. It offers increased functionality, combining sensor technology with traditional hot and cold mixing. It is designed for domestic use, both in the kitchen and the laundry.

With a simple gesture, the intelligent sensor can turn on the water for convenient hand washing, particularly when preparing food, keeping the tap clean and decreasing the risk of cross-contamination.

Depending on requirements, sensor activated water can be set to either cold, or warm to hot with standard plumbing accessories. The sensor activated water is pre-set to a convenient 10 second run time, assisting with conservative water usage.

Beyond the intelligent sensor function, "Sia" has additional clever features, including both left and right-hand versions with the mixing lever always having cold water to the front, making it safer for children. An LED light provides feedback to the user that power supply is uninterrupted, and a 360° swivel spout increases convenience.

Sia is available in a range of standard finishes including chrome, brushed chrome, brushed brass and matte black, exclusively from Reece.