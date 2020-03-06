McArthur Evo: Centre Pocket Framing

The McArthur Evo Centre Pocket Glazing System is the most popular and flexible of the Alspec® Commercial range. Available in two frame depths, 101.6mm and 150mm x 44.4mm. Ideal for shopfront use, it is widely favoured by architects and designers for a multitude of applications.

With it's straight cuts and centre pocket glazing the McArthur not only looks good, but is easy to fabricate and easy to install. McArthur is suitable for a range of glass thicknesses with self draining sub sills that solve water leakage problems. The McArthur also provides a seamless interface with Alspec's extensive product offer.

Features & benefits: