|

McArthur Evo: Centre Pocket Framing

Last Updated on 06 Mar 2020

Overview
Description

The McArthur Evo Centre Pocket Glazing System is the most popular and flexible of the Alspec® Commercial range. Available in two frame depths, 101.6mm and 150mm x 44.4mm. Ideal for shopfront use, it is widely favoured by architects and designers for a multitude of applications.

With it's straight cuts and centre pocket glazing the McArthur not only looks good, but is easy to fabricate and easy to install. McArthur is suitable for a range of glass thicknesses with self draining sub sills that solve water leakage problems. The McArthur also provides a seamless interface with Alspec's extensive product offer.

Features & benefits:

  • Sharp unbroken lines
  • Centre glazed
  • Robust frame
  • Excellent weathering performance
  • 101.6mm and 150mm x 44.5mm framing system
  • 19mm glazing pocket accepts up to 14.5mm single glazed
  • Colour coded glazing wedges for ease of identification
  • Easily adapts to Alspec’s awnings and hinged doors

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
McArthur Evo

362.38 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra Branch 1/28 Sheppard St

02 5134 3300
Display AddressLambton, NSW

Newcastle Branch 95 Griffiths Road

02 4952 9111
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brendale Branch 24 Doherty St,

07 3205 9911
Display AddressEdmonton, QLD

Cairns Branch 34-38 Hargreaves St

07 4037 6666
Display AddressMount Louisa, QLD

21 Carroll Street 21 Carroll Street

07 4447 1300
Display AddressSvensson Heights, QLD

Bundaberg Branch 17 Production Street,

07 4111 2000
Display AddressBeverley, SA

Adelaide Branch 1 Pope Court

08 8150 6960
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Branch 26-40 Pound Road West

03 8787 6333
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Perth Branch 30 Holder Way

08 9209 9100
Office AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Branch 3 Alspec Place

02 9834 9500
