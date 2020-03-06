McArthur Evo: Centre Pocket Framing
Last Updated on 06 Mar 2020
The McArthur Evo Centre Pocket Glazing System is the most popular and flexible of the Alspec® Commercial range. Available in two frame depths, 101.6mm and 150mm x 44.4mm. Ideal for shopfront use, it is widely favoured by architects and designers for a multitude of applications.
Overview
With it's straight cuts and centre pocket glazing the McArthur not only looks good, but is easy to fabricate and easy to install. McArthur is suitable for a range of glass thicknesses with self draining sub sills that solve water leakage problems. The McArthur also provides a seamless interface with Alspec's extensive product offer.
Features & benefits:
- Sharp unbroken lines
- Centre glazed
- Robust frame
- Excellent weathering performance
- 101.6mm and 150mm x 44.5mm framing system
- 19mm glazing pocket accepts up to 14.5mm single glazed
- Colour coded glazing wedges for ease of identification
- Easily adapts to Alspec’s awnings and hinged doors
Downloads
Contact
