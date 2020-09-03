Maxi Print: Custom graphics printed on Baltic Birch
Last Updated on 03 Sep 2020
Maxi Print allows for any Graphic or Pantone Colour to be printed onto our quality Baltic Birch Plywood panels. Maxi Print panels are finished with a hard-wax oil coating for maximum durability and suit many internal design applications including walls, joinery and ceiling panels.
Overview
Maxi Print allows for any Graphic or Pantone Colour to be printed onto our quality Baltic Birch Plywood panels.
Simply supply your desired graphic via a DFX file or select your colour from the Pantone range for endless design opportunities.
Maxi Print panels are finished with a hard-wax oil coating for maximum durability and suit many internal design applications including walls, joinery and ceiling panels.
Keep in mind - Maxiply does not recommend any plywood to be used for doors as external factors and handling can affect the structure.