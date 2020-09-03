Maxi Perforated Panels: Decorative and acoustic

Maxi Perforated Panels are manufactured using our premium Maxi Panel Baltic Birch panels, a product that produces strong, durable and attractive acoustic panels.

The panels come prefinished with our hard-wax oil system and are available in 6 different profiles with varying drill hole sizes.

Maxi Perforated Panels are available in any of our 18 Maxi colours with Fire Group Ratings available as well. The Panels are suitable for a range of applications ranging from Ceilings, Walls and Joinery applications.

Keep in mind - Maxiply does not recommend any plywood to be used for doors as external factors and handling can affect the structure.