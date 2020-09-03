Logo
Maxiply Exploding Shed House Kitchen Interior
Maxiply Hargraves Street Kitchen Interior Maxi Film Cabinets
Maxiply Princes Hill House Entertainment Room Interior Maxi Film Cabinets

Maxi Film: Premium decorative panels

Last Updated on 03 Sep 2020

Maxiply's Maxi Film product is a premium exterior - grade birch plywood, covered with a smooth phenolic or melamine film on both sides. Available in six different colours, each panel is unique and durable and can be used for a range of joinery, furniture, walls and ceiling applications.

Overview
Description

Maxiply's Maxi Film product is a premium exterior - grade birch plywood, covered with a smooth phenolic or melamine film on both sides.

The Maxi Films surface has proved to be hard-wearing and resistant to abrasion and damage from commonly used chemicals.

Available in six different colours, each panel is unique and durable and can be used for a range of joinery, furniture, walls and ceiling applications.

Keep in mind - Maxiply does not recommend any plywood to be used for doors as external factors and handling can affect the structure.

Contact
Display AddressLilydale, VIC

22 Industry Court

1300 761 741
