Maxi Film: Premium decorative panels

Maxiply's Maxi Film product is a premium exterior - grade birch plywood, covered with a smooth phenolic or melamine film on both sides.

The Maxi Films surface has proved to be hard-wearing and resistant to abrasion and damage from commonly used chemicals.

Available in six different colours, each panel is unique and durable and can be used for a range of joinery, furniture, walls and ceiling applications.

Keep in mind - Maxiply does not recommend any plywood to be used for doors as external factors and handling can affect the structure.