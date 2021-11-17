Maxi Deco: Decorative half-dowel ply line profile

Scalloped profile shows off the unique grain of plywood.

Scalloped timber meets plywood allows Maxi Deco to bring a soft, whimsical, touch to your interiors. Celebrating the lines of material inherent in plywood, Maxi Deco will bring that extra sense of depth, texture and, pizazz to your project. Available in four stunning colours as standard or any of the 18 Maxi colours as Standard or any of the 18 Maxi colours by request, Maxi Deco is sure to add a sense of elegance to your next project.

Depending on your application, the best installation method for walls and ceilings using Maxi Deco is our Z-Clip system. Maxi Deco can be customised in a range of forms. Custom colours, including custom profiles can be achieved.

Maxi Deco is a FSC® Certified-FSC-C139021 product, meaning that all timber used comes from responsible forestry's both environmentally and socially. Maxi Deco is also manufactured and pre-finished in-house in Melbourne.

Maxi Deco is manufactured using different timber species. For maximum durability and a longer life, all edges should be sealed with a clear hard-wax oil. Tins of hard-wax oil and coloured touch up oil are available for purchase. Maxi Deco is primarily for internal use. Maxiply does not recommend any plywood to be used for doors as external factors such as handling can affect the structure.