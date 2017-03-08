Matrix wash basin range, designed for the aged care and disability sector

Danish design and manufacture at its very best, Pressalit delivers a wash basin profile with hand holding positioning for convenience.

The Matrix range from Pressalit is a dedicated collection of wash basins that has been developed principally for people with limited mobility. Hosting a wide variation is sizes and wash basin profile options, there are a multitude of designs formats to accommodate an expansive variety of need.

The Matrix range is suitable for static insulation as well as with height adjustable mechanisms, the shallow depth bowl also aids wheelchair access.

Features and benefits:

4 individual distinctive variant shapes and multiple sizes on offer

Attractive integrated leading edge handrail profile

Weight loading capability of 200kg

Infection control design with complete high gloss glaze

Elegant lines give a more non institutional appeal



All of the wash basin have been created to allow access underneath by a person in a wheelchair, and additional hand grips on the leading edge of some designs extend added security to users who may wish to stand when at the wash basin. All of the Matrix wash basin range from Pressalit can be installed either directly to the wall when a fixed height outcome is appropriate, or to a Pressalit basin mounting should vertical adjustability be required.