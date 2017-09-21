Martini Absorb
Last Updated on 21 Sep 2017
Overview
Martini Absorb HD Black is a thermally bonded polyester fibre insulation specifically engineered to provide high-performance sound absorption across a broad range of frequencies.
The special fine-fibre blend used in Martini Absorb will enhance the low frequency performance over standard materials that are made only to a thickness and density specification. Fibre diameter is significant for acoustic insulation products. Air trapped between fibres reacts with sound energy and is converted to heat. The more fibres per square metre of insulation, the greater the surface area for absorption, which translates into superior acoustic performance.
In addition to the acoustic performance of Martini Absorb HD Black, the products achieve a Group 1 fire rating under the new standard AS 5637.1 and achieves 0, 0, 0, 0-1 for early fire hazard testing in accordance with Australian Standards AS1530.3.
Martini Absorb is manufactured in Australia from thermally-bonded polyester fibre with up to 80% recycled fibre content from post-consumer PET packaging, such as empty drink bottles.
Environmental benefits include:
- No chemicals or resin binders are used in manufacture.
- Odourless and contains no harmful volatile organic compounds (VOC).
- No waste is generated in manufacture.
- No water or ozone-depleting gases are used in manufacture.
- No chlorides are present in the product.
- Suitable for use in Green Star™ projects.
