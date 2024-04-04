Logo
Signature Floors Mark Made ENGRAVE 201 Ingrain ETCHING 201 Stipple Detail
Signature Floors Mark Made ENGRAVE 409 Impression Landscape
Signature Floors Mark Made ENGRAVE 510 WPCB Emboss Detail
Signature Floors Mark Made ENGRAVE 702 Paint Detail
Signature Floors Mark Made ENGRAVE 802 WPCB Linocut ETCHING 802 WPCB Paper Landscape
Signature Floors Mark Made ENGRAVE 904 WPCB Chisel ETCHING 904 WPCB Chalk Overhead
Signature Floors Mark Made ETCHING 108 Scribble ENGRAVE 309 Stamp Landscape
Signature Floors Mark Made ETCHING 610 WPCB Shading Oakwood 14 Espresso Landscape
Signature Floors Mark Made ETCHING 801 Canvas Landscape
Mark Made: Taking inspiration from the primal act of making patterns, designs, shapes and textures

Mark Made takes inspiration from the primal act of making patterns, designs, shapes and textures. Story telling created through strokes, lines and gestures, with every space a string of unspoken words. Every colour and every hue a whisper of imagination, the canvas unveiling the beauty in the organic and the raw.

Mark Made takes inspiration from the primal act of making patterns, designs, shapes and textures. Story telling created through strokes, lines and gestures, with every space a string of unspoken words. Every colour and every hue a whisper of imagination, the canvas unveiling the beauty in the organic and the raw. Uniquely impressive, Mark Made is a wide plank collection featuring 2 complementary designs – Engrave and Etching – in 12 coordinating hues composed of 100% ECONYL® regenerated nylon.

