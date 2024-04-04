Mark Made: Taking inspiration from the primal act of making patterns, designs, shapes and textures
Overview
Mark Made takes inspiration from the primal act of making patterns, designs, shapes and textures. Story telling created through strokes, lines and gestures, with every space a string of unspoken words. Every colour and every hue a whisper of imagination, the canvas unveiling the beauty in the organic and the raw. Uniquely impressive, Mark Made is a wide plank collection featuring 2 complementary designs – Engrave and Etching – in 12 coordinating hues composed of 100% ECONYL® regenerated nylon.
{^youtubevideo|(width)425|(height)264|(rel)True|(autoplay)False|(fs)False|(url)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3teLn89cqc|(loop)False^}