Mark Made takes inspiration from the primal act of making patterns, designs, shapes and textures. Story telling created through strokes, lines and gestures, with every space a string of unspoken words. Every colour and every hue a whisper of imagination, the canvas unveiling the beauty in the organic and the raw. Uniquely impressive, Mark Made is a wide plank collection featuring 2 complementary designs – Engrave and Etching – in 12 coordinating hues composed of 100% ECONYL® regenerated nylon.

