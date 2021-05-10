Porcelain tiles: Marble Impression Range

Kaolin Tiles’ Marble Impression range can feel like creative heaven for architects and designers. The range consists of porcelain tiles with different designs: white-coloured ‘Statuario,’ grey ‘Orobico,’ beige ‘Travertine’ and black ‘Nero Marquina.’

Each design comes in different sizes – 600 mm × 600 mm, 200 mm × 1,200 mm or 600 mm × 1,200 mm – and also in five unique finishes: polished, matt, antique, flamed and linear. These options give immense opportunities to mix different finishes together for a one-of-a-kind natural look.

In addition, the porcelain tiles are available in multiple shapes that can be fitted together, including hexagon, bar, cube and stripe. Shapes, colours and finishes can be combined to designer preference to make a unique statement.