The MakMax Architectural Umbrellas are high-quality, stylish commercial umbrellas. Designed specifically for landscape architectural applications such as commercial buildings, schools and quality residential projects, MakMax Architectural umbrellas are equally at home in alfresco dining areas, cafes, restaurants, pubs, hotels, resorts, event venues and sporting clubs.

MakMax Architectural Umbrella Range

Centra: The most popular and versatile umbrella in the MakMax Architectural Umbrella range, Centra is the perfect entertainer – ideal for cafes, restaurants, hotels, pubs, sports clubs and bars. Our centre-support umbrella model is available in a range of sizes from 2.7m up to 5m.

The cantilevered pole on the Leva range of umbrellas allows for maximised use of space underneath the canopy. Ideal for applications where a central column is not practical, such as over a pool or playground. The Leva is also perfect for alfresco dining applications, offering shelter without the need for a column through the table. Cantilever side-pole umbrella models are available in two sizes – 2.7m and 3.2m. Porta: Portable by design, the Porta model features a 38mm diameter stainless steel column will fits through most outdoor tables. Small enough to be moved, yet durable enough to be left up for extended periods.



Customise Our Umbrellas to be as Unique as Your Design

The entire MakMax Architectural Umbrella range can be customised, providing architects the freedom to create unique umbrella designs to complement almost any outdoor space – view our Architectural Umbrella brochure for customisation.

Specification

Aesthetics & Accessories

Range of colours, shapes, finishes, and branding possibilities.

Wide range of accessories available:

Heaters and misters.

Lights and electrical connectivity.

Blinds and guttering.



Design & Engineering

MakMax Architectural Umbrellas are engineered to withstand a host of weather extremes including sun, rain, strong winds and hail. Multiple umbrellas can be linked together to create larger protected areas.

All products are certified by a practicing and accredited structural engineer.

Wind rated to suit location and wind category (up to 44m/sec.)

Structural design is to AS/NZS1170.0, AS/NZ1170.1, AS/NZ1170.2, AS4100, AS3600 and AS1170.4.



Membrane

The tensile membrane canopy is fabricated from long-life, 100% UV stabilised, waterproof, architectural-grade PVC coated polyester fabric with a PVDF finish to both sides.



Steel frame

The structure employs tubular steel components finished with a four-layer steel protection system.



Choose from a wide range of steel powdercoat colours.

Hardware

Umbrella canopy is tensioned with stainless steel under arm cables. All hardware inclusive of nuts, bolts, washers, and rigging screws are stainless steel. Arm end plugs are UV resistant nylon.

Manufacture

Complete manufacture and assembly in house means full control of product standards.



