MAGNES®: An innovative magnetic timber flooring system
Last Updated on 05 Feb 2025
MAGNES® is an interlocking, innovative magnetic flooring system that is designed to be directly magnetically bonded to an access floor system. Healthy, natural and easy to maintain, MAGNES® timber panels epitomise the luxury of natural timber floors whilst allowing the functionality of an access floor.
Overview
Healthy, natural and easy to maintain, MAGNES® timber panels epitomise the luxury of natural timber floors whilst allowing the functionality of an access floor with 100% underfloor accessibility.
The interlocking timber planks are finished with a magnetic backing so that are able to be quickly and efficiently installed directly over your steel cementitious access floor system. The surface is immediately usable after installation.
The MAGNES® range is also an environmentally friendly FSC Certified option as it’s not only more energy efficient than other surfaces but also uses less energy during production.
- Quick and simple to install
- Access to subfloor
- Removable and reusable
- Easy replacement of damaged planks
- No damages to the subfloor either during installation or upon removal
- Can be installed over an existing access floor
- Can be walked on immediately after installation
- Anti-slip R10 surface
- Simple cleaning and maintenance
- Functional
- Stylish yet practical
- Durable and strong
- Healthy and natural
- Sustainable & FSC Certified
- Improved air quality
