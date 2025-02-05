MAGNES® is an interlocking, innovative magnetic flooring system that is designed to be directly magnetically bonded to an access floor system.

Healthy, natural and easy to maintain, MAGNES® timber panels epitomise the luxury of natural timber floors whilst allowing the functionality of an access floor with 100% underfloor accessibility.

The interlocking timber planks are finished with a magnetic backing so that are able to be quickly and efficiently installed directly over your steel cementitious access floor system. The surface is immediately usable after installation.

The MAGNES® range is also an environmentally friendly FSC Certified option as it’s not only more energy efficient than other surfaces but also uses less energy during production.