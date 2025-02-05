Logo
ASP Access Floors Magnes Collins Melbourne
ASP Access Floors Magnes Common Area
ASP Access Floors Magnes Office City Scape View
ASP Access Floors Magnes Timber Blanked Detail View
MAGNES®: An innovative magnetic timber flooring system

Last Updated on 05 Feb 2025

MAGNES® is an interlocking, innovative magnetic flooring system that is designed to be directly magnetically bonded to an access floor system. Healthy, natural and easy to maintain, MAGNES® timber panels epitomise the luxury of natural timber floors whilst allowing the functionality of an access floor.

Overview
Description

MAGNES® is an interlocking, innovative magnetic flooring system that is designed to be directly magnetically bonded to an access floor system.

Healthy, natural and easy to maintain, MAGNES® timber panels epitomise the luxury of natural timber floors whilst allowing the functionality of an access floor with 100% underfloor accessibility.

The interlocking timber planks are finished with a magnetic backing so that are able to be quickly and efficiently installed directly over your steel cementitious access floor system. The surface is immediately usable after installation.

The MAGNES® range is also an environmentally friendly FSC Certified option as it’s not only more energy efficient than other surfaces but also uses less energy during production.

  • Quick and simple to install
  • Access to subfloor
  • Removable and reusable
  • Easy replacement of damaged planks
  • No damages to the subfloor either during installation or upon removal
  • Can be installed over an existing access floor
  • Can be walked on immediately after installation
  • Anti-slip R10 surface
  • Simple cleaning and maintenance
  • Functional
  • Stylish yet practical
  • Durable and strong
  • Healthy and natural
  • Sustainable & FSC Certified
  • Improved air quality

 

Contact
Display AddressBella Vista, NSW

Global Head Office Suite 4.08, The Bond, 8 Elizabeth Macarthur Dr,ive

02 9620 9915
