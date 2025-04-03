Logo
Real Flame Magiglo
Magiglo: Burner only solution

Last Updated on 03 Apr 2025

An incredible focal point – the Magiglo gas fireplace is the perfect solution to uplift an existing fireplace in your home with the convenience and cleanliness of gas power.

  • Product checkMultiple Media Options
  • Product checkEasy Installation
  • Product checkSuits almost any application
Overview
Description

An incredible focal point – the Magiglo gas fireplace is the perfect solution to uplift an existing fireplace in your home with the convenience and cleanliness of gas power. Offering a burner only solution for an open cavity, the Magiglo comes in both classic and contemporary styles so every type of home can enjoy the warmth and ambience of an open burning flame.

  • Multiple media options - Pebbles or coals and logs
  • Easy to install burner only solutions for existing fireplaces
  • Simple and a cost effective solution
  • Suits almost any application

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Magiglo Brochure

840.05 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

8 Lakeview Drive

1300 554 155
