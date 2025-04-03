Magiglo: Burner only solution
Last Updated on 03 Apr 2025
Overview
Description
An incredible focal point – the Magiglo gas fireplace is the perfect solution to uplift an existing fireplace in your home with the convenience and cleanliness of gas power. Offering a burner only solution for an open cavity, the Magiglo comes in both classic and contemporary styles so every type of home can enjoy the warmth and ambience of an open burning flame.
- Multiple media options - Pebbles or coals and logs
- Easy to install burner only solutions for existing fireplaces
- Simple and a cost effective solution
- Suits almost any application