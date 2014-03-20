A food waste disposer is a simply must-have appliance for the modern kitchen. A waste disposer from InSinkErator doesn’t just offer practical, contemporary convenience; it provides an environmentally responsible answer to the growing problem of food waste.

The InSinkErator M Series is clean, convenient and environmentally responsible, as well as providing efficient hygiene in the kitchen.

InSinkErator M Series Food Waste Disposers with Continuous Feed

Model 66

The Model 66 is the top model in our standard range and is ideal for larger households with greater usage demands. It instantly grinds and washes food waste clean away, without blades. The Model 66 is the quietest of the M Series models and uses less than 1% of total household water consumption. It delivers reliability along with value, thanks to high quality design and manufacture in the United States

Quiet sound reduction technology

1 stage stainless steel grinding system

.75 hp

4 year guarantee

Built-in air switch

One piece stainless steel stopper

Large capacity (980ml) grinding chamber

Removable easy-clean sound baffle

Made in USA

Model 56

The Model 56 is a good-value mid-range option. It offers reliable performance and is ideal for regular use in smaller households. It grinds without blades and disposes of food scraps instantly. Economy-wise, it uses under 1% of total household water consumption and less than $1.50 per year in electricity. The Model 56 is designed and manufactured in the United States to the highest quality standards, so reliability is assured and installation is simple

Standard sound reduction technology

1 stage stainless steel grinding system

.55 hp

3 year guarantee

Built-in air switch

Plastic stopper

Large capacity (980ml) grinding chamber

Removable easy-clean sound baffle

Made in USA

Model 46

As an entry-level option, the Model 46 food waste disposer offers good performance and will suit small households with moderate usage demands. It is easy to install, eliminates food scraps instantly and grinds without blades. It uses less than 1% of total household water consumption and offers an environmentally responsible option to sending organic food waste to landfill. Designed and manufactured in the United States for the highest levels of quality and reliability.

Basic sound reduction technology

1 stage galvanized steel grinding system

.55 hp

2 year guarantee

Plastic stopper

Large capacity (980ml) grinding chamber

Made in USA

With a cleaning solution for every level, removing messy, smelly food waste the InSinkErator series removes the hassle and fuss of having to empty pedal bin, all products are easily able to be added to most sinks.