Lunawood: Reconnecting nature with urban people

Sustainable Lunawood Thermowood® creates a connection between urban life and nature. Grown and strengthened for nearly 80 years in the harsh climate of the Scandinavia, the renewable and PEFC -certified forest provides us with the best wood material that will last for decades. Lunawood products are designed and manufactured in Finland.

Lunawood products are thermally modified using only natural methods, heat and steam. Thermal modification significantly improves the wood’s properties throughout the wood, thereby expanding the range of applications in which the wood can be used. Lunawood Thermowood is most known for its dimensional stability, durability and sustainable nature. It doesn’t require surface coating even in the most challenging climate conditions, which makes it an ecological choice throughout its life cycle.