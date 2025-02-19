Logo
Wright Forest Products
Wright Forest Products Lunawood Exterior Battens
Wright Forest Products Lunawood Facade Cladding
Wright Forest Products Lunawood Decking
Wright Forest Products Lunawood Joinery for Interiors
Wright Forest Products Lunawood Interiors Triple Shadow Profile
Lunawood: Reconnecting nature with urban people

Sustainable Lunawood Thermowood® creates a connection between urban life and nature. Lunawood products are designed and manufactured in Finland. They are thermally modified using only natural methods, heat and steam, which significantly improves the wood’s properties.

Description

Sustainable Lunawood Thermowood® creates a connection between urban life and nature. Grown and strengthened for nearly 80 years in the harsh climate of the Scandinavia, the renewable and PEFC -certified forest provides us with the best wood material that will last for decades. Lunawood products are designed and manufactured in Finland.

Lunawood products are thermally modified using only natural methods, heat and steam. Thermal modification significantly improves the wood’s properties throughout the wood, thereby expanding the range of applications in which the wood can be used. Lunawood Thermowood is most known for its dimensional stability, durability and sustainable nature. It doesn’t require surface coating even in the most challenging climate conditions, which makes it an ecological choice throughout its life cycle.

Wright Forest Products Lunawood Product Brochure

Werribee, VIC

Wright Forest PO Box 615

1800 102 045
Werribee, VIC

Wright Forest 375 Wests Road

(03) 9741 5633
