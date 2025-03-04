Logo
Futurewood Black Timber Cladding Residential Facade
Futurewood Grey EnviroSlat Cladding Facade
Residential Futurewood Timber Cladding
Futurewood Brown EnviroSlat Cladding Facade Walkway
Futurewood Grey EnviroSlat Cladding
Futurewood Grey EnviroSlat Cladding Exterior
Low-maintenance cost-effective EnviroSlat weatherproof cladding from Futurewood

Last Updated on 04 Mar 2025

Futurewood's EnviroSlat Weatherproof Cladding is a low maintenance timber alternative that doesn't require oiling or painting and won't rot. Made from recycled, reclaimed, and environmentally sustainable material, EnviroSlat is an eco-friendly choice that is extremely cost effective when compared to existing cladding products.

Overview
Description

Achieve long lasting, minimal maintenance designer finishes

  • Waterproof cladding is completely weather resistant
  • Available in a 156mm wide board with a 135mm cover that can be installed either vertically or horizontally
  • Concealed fix and easy to install
  • Custom fabrication is available in specific lengths, colours, or finishes

Achieve long lasting, minimal maintenance designer finishes

  • Waterproof cladding is completely weather resistant
  • Available in a 156mm wide board with a 135mm cover that can be installed either vertically or horizontally
  • Concealed fix and easy to install
  • Custom fabrication is available in specific lengths, colours, or finishes

Futurewood Weatherproof Cladding Fixing Guide

79.97 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMoorebank, NSW

New South Wales Warehouse Building 1, 1 Moorebank Avenue

-
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

Queensland Warehouse 66A McCotter Street

-
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

Victoria Warehouse 162A Australis Drive

-
Display AddressRingwood, VIC

Services all of Australia

1300 484 308
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia Warehouse 23 Fargo Way

-
