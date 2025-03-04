Low-maintenance cost-effective EnviroSlat weatherproof cladding from Futurewood

Last Updated on 04 Mar 2025

Futurewood's EnviroSlat Weatherproof Cladding is a low maintenance timber alternative that doesn't require oiling or painting and won't rot. Made from recycled, reclaimed, and environmentally sustainable material, EnviroSlat is an eco-friendly choice that is extremely cost effective when compared to existing cladding products.