Louvre roofs: Warema Lamaxa

Lamaxa by Warema is a range of freestanding or integrated operable louvre roofs with motorised slats and an integrated drainage system inbuilt into one of the poles, allowing rainwater to run off the closed roof into the drainage pipe. There are three types of Lamaxa louvre roofs: the L50, the L60 and the L70.

The Lamaxa L70 can not only pivot, but it can also retract to one side, opening the roof up to take advantage of sunny days. All models are automated via the Warema WMS control system and can cover areas of up to 24 m². With additions such as ZIP screens, LED strips and integrated heaters, the Lamaxa louvre roof is a comprehensive sun shading system.

Features and benefits include: