Lorena Gaxiola + Feltex Collection

Lorena Gaxiola + Gallies have partnered with the Feltex design team to bring an entirely new concept of floor coverings and fashion-inspired carpet designs to life. Drawing from a diverse range or disciplines, this exclusive collection is set to add vibrancy and life to any space.

The result is a captivating combination of unique, artful pieces and gently movements that come together in a curated series of prints that can be used to create either subdued or vibrant atmospheres within any commercial interior.

What set's Lorena's approach apart is her holistic vision of combining colours, materials, textures and shapes into one harmonious composition. She has a passion for creating meaningful out-of-the-box solutions that are designed with longevity in mind. Through her direction, the team has been able to craft beautiful works that can stand the test of time.

Discover the collection, an exquisitely crafted collection of carpets that draws inspiration from the unique patterns of the earth. From animal totems to fauna, each design serves as a reminder of the beauty found in nature while providing a sense of energy and emotional well-being.