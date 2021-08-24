Loose lay shortboard

Serfloor Loose Lay Vinyl planks are a premium and elegant option with realistic wood look designs. Designed for easy and fast installation over almost any surface without underlay, they are a perfect choice for your floor in both domestic and commercial premises.

Our Loose Lay flooring is constructed with a fiberglass layer, which makes it dimensionally stable and keeps movement in the planks minimal when exposed to changes in temperatures.

No expansion gaps are required around the edge of your room during installation, the floor is installed up against your wall or skirting boards leaving a smooth, clean line between floor and walls, ideal for modern or contemporary homes.

With a total thickness of 5mm, Serfloor Loose Lay is warm and comfortable underfoot. Its resistance to water means it suitable for Bathrooms, Kitchens and Laundries. The 0.5mm wear layer and semi-gloss finish makes it easy to clean and hard wearing which means it will stand up to everyday family life.

With 12 colours across the range, we’re sure you’ll find a colour you’ll love.