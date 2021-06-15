Look Both Ways™ collection

Look Both Ways™ is a collection of carpet tile and LVT patterns combining Zen-like purity with playfulness. Marrying purpose and function with your intention, these styles create landscapes that perform and delight in infinite ways.

Walk of Life™, the bedrock of the LVT collection, is gritty, not polished. Sharing the same urban grey palette, Walk the Aisle™ sparkles with a luminescent fleck that energizes the surface. Walk About™ appears carved in ways that conjure pattern-love from the 1920s, 1980s, and today. And finally, Walk on By™ is a vision of pure joy in brights & neutrals.

Step it Up™, the foundation of the carpet tile collection, includes the best urban greys plus six streetwear-inspired colors. The other patterns share the same neutral palette, but each has distinctly different textures: Step in Time™ carries the nuance of a crushed velvet; the curves of Step this Way™ are the softer twin to Walk About LVT; and Step Aside™ steals the show with a spray of accent colors tossed across the plush finish, elevating the entire collection to an elegant celebration of floors.

Step, walk or run, but definitely Look Both Ways for design inspiration.