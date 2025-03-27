Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
DuraCube Logo Web
DuraCube
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
DuraCube Locker Systems Hero
DuraCube Locker Systems Image-2
DuraCube Locker Systems Image-3
DuraCube Locker Systems Image-4
DuraCube Locker Systems Hero
DuraCube Locker Systems Image-2
DuraCube Locker Systems Image-3
DuraCube Locker Systems Image-4
|

Locker systems for commercial wet areas

Last Updated on 27 Mar 2025

DuraCube Lockers are constructed from DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate making them suitable for wet and dry locations. Compact laminate is vandal, impact, and water resistant with a low maintenance surface. Coordinate your locker colours with partitioning system, bench seating and vanities.

  • Product checkDurable and Low Maintenance
  • Product checkSpace-Saving Design
  • Product checkCustomisable and Coordinated Aesthetic
Overview
Description

DuraCube Lockers are constructed from DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate making them suitable for wet and dry locations. Compact laminate is vandal, impact, and water resistant with a low maintenance surface. Coordinate your locker colours with partitioning system, bench seating and vanities.

DuraCube lockers are ideal for schools, sport and gym change rooms as well as defence and end of trip facilities.

 

Lockers - Shoe Box Mounted

DuraCube Locker – Shoe Box Mounted is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate doors providing a practical, waterproof, low maintenance and impact resistant surface, with the functionality of dedicated storage spaces for shoes. Coordinate the doors of the lockers with the partitioning system colour scheme.

Shoe Box Mounted lockers do not require a structural wall for support and provide additional storage capacity. Ideal for end of trip facilities, school and sport change rooms.

 

Lockers - Shoe Box Seating Mounted

DuraCube Locker – Shoe Box Seating Mounted is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate doors providing a practical, waterproof, low maintenance and impact resistant surface. Coordinate the doors of the lockers with the partitioning system colour scheme.

Shoe Box Seating Mounted lockers save space by providing coordinated seating and storage for users, including dedicated storage spaces for shoes. Ideal for end of trip facilities, school and sport change rooms.

 

Lockers - Plinth Mounted End-of-Trip

DuraCube Locker – Plinth Mounted End-of-Trip is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate doors providing a practical, waterproof, low maintenance and impact resistant surface. Coordinate the doors of the lockers with the partitioning system colour scheme.

Plinth Mounted End-of-Trip lockers save space by providing coordinated ironing facilities, airing units, towel units and storage for users. Ideal for end of trip facilities, and sport change rooms.

 

Lockers - Wall Mounted End-of-Trip

DuraCube Locker – Wall Mounted End-of-Trip is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate doors providing a practical, waterproof, low maintenance and impact resistant surface. Coordinate the doors of the lockers with the partitioning system colour scheme.

Wall Mounted End-of-Trip lockers save space by providing coordinated ironing facilities, airing units, towel units and storage for users. Ideal for end of trip facilities, and sport change rooms.

 

Lockers - Shoe Box Mounted End-of-Trip

DuraCube Locker – Shoe Box Mounted End-of-Trip is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate doors providing a practical, waterproof, low maintenance and impact resistant surface. Coordinate the doors of the lockers with the partitioning system colour scheme.

Shoe Box Mounted End-of-Trip lockers save space by providing coordinated ironing facilities, airing units, towel units and shoe and other storage for users. Ideal for end of trip facilities, and sport change rooms.

 

Applications

  • Schools and Universities
  • End Of Trip (EOT) Facilities
  • Shopping Centres
  • Sport and Gym Change Rooms
  • Factory Change Room
  • Defence Ablution Blocks
  • Corporate Office Amenities
  • Recreational Amenities
  • Pubs and Clubs

 

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
DuraSafe Compact Laminate Colours & Specifications

357.69 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Duracube Product Catalogue

6.03 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DuraCube Locker Systems

1023.95 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DuraCube Capability Statement

5.46 MB

Download
Resources
Contact
Display AddressEmu Plains, NSW

Head Office 13 Pullman Place

1300 387 228
Display AddressHendra, QLD

Brisbane, QLD Unit 3B, 400 Nudgee Road

1300 387 228
Display AddressClovelly Park, SA

Adelaide, SA 8 Selgar Avenue

1300 387 228
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Melbourne, VIC 12 Metrolink Circuit

1300 387 228
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap