Locker systems for commercial wet areas

DuraCube Lockers are constructed from DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate making them suitable for wet and dry locations. Compact laminate is vandal, impact, and water resistant with a low maintenance surface. Coordinate your locker colours with partitioning system, bench seating and vanities.

DuraCube lockers are ideal for schools, sport and gym change rooms as well as defence and end of trip facilities.

Lockers - Shoe Box Mounted

DuraCube Locker – Shoe Box Mounted is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate doors providing a practical, waterproof, low maintenance and impact resistant surface, with the functionality of dedicated storage spaces for shoes. Coordinate the doors of the lockers with the partitioning system colour scheme.

Shoe Box Mounted lockers do not require a structural wall for support and provide additional storage capacity. Ideal for end of trip facilities, school and sport change rooms.

Lockers - Shoe Box Seating Mounted

DuraCube Locker – Shoe Box Seating Mounted is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate doors providing a practical, waterproof, low maintenance and impact resistant surface. Coordinate the doors of the lockers with the partitioning system colour scheme.

Shoe Box Seating Mounted lockers save space by providing coordinated seating and storage for users, including dedicated storage spaces for shoes. Ideal for end of trip facilities, school and sport change rooms.

Lockers - Plinth Mounted End-of-Trip

DuraCube Locker – Plinth Mounted End-of-Trip is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate doors providing a practical, waterproof, low maintenance and impact resistant surface. Coordinate the doors of the lockers with the partitioning system colour scheme.

Plinth Mounted End-of-Trip lockers save space by providing coordinated ironing facilities, airing units, towel units and storage for users. Ideal for end of trip facilities, and sport change rooms.

Lockers - Wall Mounted End-of-Trip

DuraCube Locker – Wall Mounted End-of-Trip is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate doors providing a practical, waterproof, low maintenance and impact resistant surface. Coordinate the doors of the lockers with the partitioning system colour scheme.

Wall Mounted End-of-Trip lockers save space by providing coordinated ironing facilities, airing units, towel units and storage for users. Ideal for end of trip facilities, and sport change rooms.

Lockers - Shoe Box Mounted End-of-Trip

DuraCube Locker – Shoe Box Mounted End-of-Trip is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate doors providing a practical, waterproof, low maintenance and impact resistant surface. Coordinate the doors of the lockers with the partitioning system colour scheme.

Shoe Box Mounted End-of-Trip lockers save space by providing coordinated ironing facilities, airing units, towel units and shoe and other storage for users. Ideal for end of trip facilities, and sport change rooms.

Applications