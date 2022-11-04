LocAI®: Lower carbon aluminium
Last Updated on 04 Nov 2022
Capral is excited to introduce LocAI®, a lower carbon primary aluminium option available across Capral's locally manufactured extruded window and doors systems. Providing Australian architects, designers, builders and developers with access to cleaner, greener, more sustainable aluminium for their projects.
Overview
Capral is excited to introduce LocAI®, a lower carbon primary aluminium option available across Capral's locally manufactured extruded window and doors systems. Providing Australian architects, designers, builders and developers with access to cleaner, greener, more sustainable aluminium for their projects.
The carbon emissions in primary aluminium production range from under 4kg CO2e/kg Al to over 20kg CO2e/kg Al, largely dependent upon the energy sources used. The current global average carbon emission for primary aluminium is approximately 16.8 kg CO2e/kg Al.*
The LocAl® offer includes two lower carbon aluminium options: LocAl® Green with carbon emissions of 8kg CO2e/kg Al* and LocAl® Super Green at 4kg CO2e/kg Al* - amongst the lowest carbon aluminium available globally.
From November 2022 Capral will offer LocAl® green aluminium across all Capral proprietary window and door systems as standard with no pricing premium. That is, when you specify from the Capral AGS™, Artisan™, Futureline™ Urban™, UrbanPlus™ or locally distributed Schüco® ranges, the primary aluminium for those systems will carry the LocAl® green badge, with a carbon intensity of 8kg CO2e/Kg Al* - 50% lower than the current global average for primary aluminium.
Architects, developers and builders seeking best-in-class low-carbon aluminium products may choose to specify LocAl® super green, which will be supplied at a modest premium upon request.
Downloads
Contact
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cardiff 3/46 Munibung Rd0249024010
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Rockdale 432 West Botany Street0295971177
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wollongong 270 Nolan St0242729661
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Winnellie 8 Mataram Street0889844211
Alumimium Sales And Trading Centres Archerfield 266 Beatty Road07 3277 0554
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Burleigh Heads 2 Rothcote Court0755927790
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cairns 293 Little Spence Street0740354377
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Deception Bay 10-12 Imboon St07 3038 0005
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Garbutt 303 Woolcock Street0747246100
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kunda Park 17 Kerryl Street0754451522
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Slacks Creek 67 Parramatta Road0732909400
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kilburn 70 Grand Junction Road1300361877
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Glenorchy 116 Grove Road0362732161
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Campbellfield 151 Barry Road1800258646
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Laverton North Unit 3 38-40 Little Boundary Road0393153781
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street03 9590 2360
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street0395902360
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wangara 2 Competition Way0893028560
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Welshpool Unit 3 16-18 Kewdale Road0893567811