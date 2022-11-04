Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Capral 2021 Logo Colour RGB
Capral Aluminium
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Capral Aluminium LocAl Logo
Capral LocAl Main Image
Capral Aluminium LocAl Logo
Capral LocAl Main Image

LocAI®: Lower carbon aluminium

Last Updated on 04 Nov 2022

Capral is excited to introduce LocAI®, a lower carbon primary aluminium option available across Capral's locally manufactured extruded window and doors systems. Providing Australian architects, designers, builders and developers with access to cleaner, greener, more sustainable aluminium for their projects.

Overview
Description

Capral is excited to introduce LocAI®, a lower carbon primary aluminium option available across Capral's locally manufactured extruded window and doors systems. Providing Australian architects, designers, builders and developers with access to cleaner, greener, more sustainable aluminium for their projects.

The carbon emissions in primary aluminium production range from under 4kg CO2e/kg Al to over 20kg CO2e/kg Al, largely dependent upon the energy sources used. The current global average carbon emission for primary aluminium is approximately 16.8 kg CO2e/kg Al.*

The LocAl® offer includes two lower carbon aluminium options: LocAl® Green with carbon emissions of 8kg CO2e/kg Al* and LocAl® Super Green at 4kg CO2e/kg Al* - amongst the lowest carbon aluminium available globally.

From November 2022 Capral will offer LocAl® green aluminium across all Capral proprietary window and door systems as standard with no pricing premium. That is, when you specify from the Capral AGS™, Artisan™, Futureline™ Urban™, UrbanPlus™ or locally distributed Schüco® ranges, the primary aluminium for those systems will carry the LocAl® green badge, with a carbon intensity of 8kg CO2e/Kg Al* - 50% lower than the current global average for primary aluminium.

Architects, developers and builders seeking best-in-class low-carbon aluminium products may choose to specify LocAl® super green, which will be supplied at a modest premium upon request.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Capral LocAl Flyer

473.39 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cardiff 3/46 Munibung Rd

0249024010
Display AddressRockdale, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Rockdale 432 West Botany Street

0295971177
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wollongong 270 Nolan St

0242729661
Display AddressWinnellie, NT

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Winnellie 8 Mataram Street

0889844211
Display AddressArcherfield, QLD

Alumimium Sales And Trading Centres Archerfield 266 Beatty Road

07 3277 0554
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Burleigh Heads 2 Rothcote Court

0755927790
Display AddressCairns, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cairns 293 Little Spence Street

0740354377
Display AddressDeception Bay, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Deception Bay 10-12 Imboon St

07 3038 0005
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Garbutt 303 Woolcock Street

0747246100
Display AddressKunda Park, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kunda Park 17 Kerryl Street

0754451522
Display AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Slacks Creek 67 Parramatta Road

0732909400
Display AddressKilburn, SA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kilburn 70 Grand Junction Road

1300361877
Display AddressGlenorchy, TAS

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Glenorchy 116 Grove Road

0362732161
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Campbellfield 151 Barry Road

1800258646
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Laverton North Unit 3 38-40 Little Boundary Road

0393153781
Display AddressLynbrook, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street

03 9590 2360
Display AddressLynbrook, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street

0395902360
Display AddressWangara, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wangara 2 Competition Way

0893028560
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Welshpool Unit 3 16-18 Kewdale Road

0893567811
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap