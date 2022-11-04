Capral is excited to introduce LocAI®, a lower carbon primary aluminium option available across Capral's locally manufactured extruded window and doors systems. Providing Australian architects, designers, builders and developers with access to cleaner, greener, more sustainable aluminium for their projects.

The carbon emissions in primary aluminium production range from under 4kg CO2e/kg Al to over 20kg CO2e/kg Al, largely dependent upon the energy sources used. The current global average carbon emission for primary aluminium is approximately 16.8 kg CO2e/kg Al.*

The LocAl® offer includes two lower carbon aluminium options: LocAl® Green with carbon emissions of 8kg CO2e/kg Al* and LocAl® Super Green at 4kg CO2e/kg Al* - amongst the lowest carbon aluminium available globally.

From November 2022 Capral will offer LocAl® green aluminium across all Capral proprietary window and door systems as standard with no pricing premium. That is, when you specify from the Capral AGS™, Artisan™, Futureline™ Urban™, UrbanPlus™ or locally distributed Schüco® ranges, the primary aluminium for those systems will carry the LocAl® green badge, with a carbon intensity of 8kg CO2e/Kg Al* - 50% lower than the current global average for primary aluminium.

Architects, developers and builders seeking best-in-class low-carbon aluminium products may choose to specify LocAl® super green, which will be supplied at a modest premium upon request.