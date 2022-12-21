Caroma LiveWell Bidet Seat

Complete your bathroom experience with the Caroma LiveWell Electronic Bidet Seat. Designed to provide comfort and style, the LiveWell Electronic Bidet Seat uses minimal water while enhancing your hygiene with thorough washing and drying features, all controlled by an intuitive remote control.

Get peace of mind with GermGard® antibacterial protection to reduce the spread of harmful bacteria.

This bidet seat is designed for ease of installation, compatible with a wide range of Caroma toilets and non-Caroma toilets and features a quick release for simple maintenance and servicing.

