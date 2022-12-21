Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Caroma
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Caroma LiveWell Bidet Seat Close
Caroma LiveWell Bidet Seat Closed
Caroma LiveWell Bidet Seat Hero Image
Caroma LiveWell Bidet Seat Light
Caroma LiveWell Bidet Seat Close
Caroma LiveWell Bidet Seat Closed
Caroma LiveWell Bidet Seat Hero Image
Caroma LiveWell Bidet Seat Light

Caroma LiveWell Bidet Seat

Last Updated on 21 Dec 2022

Complete your bathroom experience with the Caroma LiveWell Electronic Bidet Seat. Designed to provide comfort and style, the LiveWell Electronic Bidet Seat uses minimal water while enhancing your hygiene with thorough washing and drying features, all controlled by an intuitive remote control.

Overview
Description

Complete your bathroom experience with the Caroma LiveWell Electronic Bidet Seat. Designed to provide comfort and style, the LiveWell Electronic Bidet Seat uses minimal water while enhancing your hygiene with thorough washing and drying features, all controlled by an intuitive remote control.

Get peace of mind with GermGard® antibacterial protection to reduce the spread of harmful bacteria.

This bidet seat is designed for ease of installation, compatible with a wide range of Caroma toilets and non-Caroma toilets and features a quick release for simple maintenance and servicing.

{^youtubevideo|(width)425|(height)264|(rel)True|(url)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAx_lpXHv0c|(fs)True|(loop)True|(autoplay)True^}​

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap