One of the most natural and sustainable flooring solutions on the market, Tarkett linoleum has been appreciated for its natural beauty, comfort and durability for over 150 years.

Following the original 1898 recipe, our linoleum is made from 94% natural raw materials (linseed oil, wood and cork flour, resins) and is available across a range of traditional marbled patterns in vivid and deep colours. It is treated with our unique xf²™surface protection for extreme durability, easy cleaning and cost-effective maintenance. Tarkett linoleum is the world’s first to be certified Cradle to Cradle® for its sustainable approach.

