Linea™ weatherboard

Last Updated on 28 Jun 2021

The clean horizontal lines of Linea™ weatherboards work beautifully on the expansive external walls of modern architecture. Ideal for creating a Hamptons or coastal inspired look when combined with contrasting Axent Trims in new homes or renovations, Linea can also be confidently painted in dark colours. Innovative and durable, Linea weatherboards are resistant to shrinking, swelling and cracking and will hold paint longer than wood. Featuring the distinctive charm of a deep shadow weatherboard without the maintenance of timber, the unmatched thickness for fibre cement weatherboards of 16mm which also enable handy tongue and groove short ends for clean butt joins even off-stud.

Display AddressRosehill, NSW

10 Colquhoun Street

13 11 03
Display AddressCarol Park, QLD

1-35 Cobalt Street

13 11 03
Display AddressCavan, SA

25 Sharp Court

13 11 03
Display AddressWaverley, TAS

4-14 Waverley Rd

13 11 03
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Warehouse 6, 33 Fitzgerald Road

13 11 03
Display AddressForrestfield, WA

5 Harrison Road

13 11 03
