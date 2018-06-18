Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Paarhammer Windows and Doors
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Paarhammer Lift-Slide Doors
Double Lift Slide Doors Residential
External Residential Lift Slide Doors Open
Lift Slide Door Clerestory Windows
Lift Slide Door External Brick Facade
Lift Slide Door Handle Detail Residential
Residential Lift Slide Door Combination
Residential Lift Slide Door External
Residential Lift Slide Doors
Paarhammer Lift-Slide Doors
Double Lift Slide Doors Residential
External Residential Lift Slide Doors Open
Lift Slide Door Clerestory Windows
Lift Slide Door External Brick Facade
Lift Slide Door Handle Detail Residential
Residential Lift Slide Door Combination
Residential Lift Slide Door External
Residential Lift Slide Doors
||

Lift-slide doors

Last Updated on 18 Jun 2018

Paarhammer easy glide sliding doors are easy to operate, highly energy efficient and available with a step free access. Sliding door giants, stacker doors and corner sliders are also available in a range of configurations. It's not surprising that our solutions are suitable for the most demanding projects, including Passive House.

Overview
Description

Technologically advanced sliding doors that offer the highest energy efficiency and no drafts, through multi-layer seals and engineered lift-slide action. Available in a variety of configurations. Also available as Giant Lift-Slide Doors, Stackers Sliders or Corner Lift-Slide Doors.

Paarhammer sliding doors achieve unmatched energy ratings and the lowest air infiltration, achieving energy savings up to 85%. Custom made in Australia, these doors have an ultimate strength test of 2300pa (N4), with the Wood-Alu Range N5/C3, and water penetration of 150pa, giving our door systems unparalleled strength and security.

Featuring a secure locking system, Paarhammer doors achieve U-values of 1.0 and reduce noise up to 80-90%. It's not surprising that our solutions are suitable for the most demanding projects, including Passive House.

Specifications:

  • IV 78mm timber frame, triple glazed with 2x up to 16mm argon filled gap or
  • IV 68mm timber frame, double glazed with 1x up to 22mm argon filled gap
  • Choice of glass combinations
  • German lift and slide hardware, multi-point locking
  • Custom made to many configurations, some can be automated
  • Low VOC spray-painted or stained in the colour of your choice
  • Multi-layer seals to eliminate drafts, night vent
  • Suited for bushfire areas up to and including BAL-FZ, and for Passive House

Wood-Alu Range – additional specifications:

  • External aluminium cladding powder-coated in a wide range of colours
  • Timber and cladding separated by 3mm clip system to stop condensation and subsequent rot

Size (depending on Product and Product Range):

  • Weight up to 400kg per slider leaf
  • Slider width up to 3.6m at a maximum of 8.8m2 per leaf
  • Height up to 3.4m at a maximum of 8.8m2 per leaf
  • Overall width by request

WERS energy rating: from a very low 1.0

Ranges

Paarhammer has developed five distinct product ranges. Each range presents a practical solution while delivering high performing windows and doors with superior results:

Green Credentials

Paarhammer windows & doors are double or triple glazed for the highest energy efficiency, and all finishes are low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound). Deeply committed to a sustainable future, Paarhammer uses Australian plantation grown timbers and has also been FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) Chain-of-Custody certified since 2008. Our products are made in sustainable manufacturing facilities powered by the sun, with light, water, and waste management systems.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Information for Architects & Building Professionals

2.59 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBallan, VIC

53 Haddon Drive

03 5368 1999
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap