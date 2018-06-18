Technologically advanced sliding doors that offer the highest energy efficiency and no drafts, through multi-layer seals and engineered lift-slide action. Available in a variety of configurations. Also available as Giant Lift-Slide Doors, Stackers Sliders or Corner Lift-Slide Doors.

Paarhammer sliding doors achieve unmatched energy ratings and the lowest air infiltration, achieving energy savings up to 85%. Custom made in Australia, these doors have an ultimate strength test of 2300pa (N4), with the Wood-Alu Range N5/C3, and water penetration of 150pa, giving our door systems unparalleled strength and security.

Featuring a secure locking system, Paarhammer doors achieve U-values of 1.0 and reduce noise up to 80-90%. It's not surprising that our solutions are suitable for the most demanding projects, including Passive House.

Specifications:

IV 78mm timber frame, triple glazed with 2x up to 16mm argon filled gap or

IV 68mm timber frame, double glazed with 1x up to 22mm argon filled gap

Choice of glass combinations

German lift and slide hardware, multi-point locking

Custom made to many configurations, some can be automated

Low VOC spray-painted or stained in the colour of your choice

Multi-layer seals to eliminate drafts, night vent

Suited for bushfire areas up to and including BAL-FZ, and for Passive House

Wood-Alu Range – additional specifications:

External aluminium cladding powder-coated in a wide range of colours

Timber and cladding separated by 3mm clip system to stop condensation and subsequent rot

Size (depending on Product and Product Range):

Weight up to 400kg per slider leaf

Slider width up to 3.6m at a maximum of 8.8m2 per leaf

Height up to 3.4m at a maximum of 8.8m2 per leaf

Overall width by request

WERS energy rating: from a very low 1.0

Ranges

Paarhammer has developed five distinct product ranges. Each range presents a practical solution while delivering high performing windows and doors with superior results:

Green Credentials

Paarhammer windows & doors are double or triple glazed for the highest energy efficiency, and all finishes are low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound). Deeply committed to a sustainable future, Paarhammer uses Australian plantation grown timbers and has also been FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) Chain-of-Custody certified since 2008. Our products are made in sustainable manufacturing facilities powered by the sun, with light, water, and waste management systems.