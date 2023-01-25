Inspired by expansive communities of lichens that grow together on bark and rock formations, playing a role in our ecosystems, the Lichen Community collection has been designed to provide a refined solution for creating collaborative environments, bringing people together.

Rooted in the concept of symbiosis, Lichen Community defines communal spaces through colours and texture. This fresh take on the original Lichen Collection offers an additional bark texture to join the popular stone one, serving as ground textures for the multi-hued lichens that grow together in place.

Made locally in Australia with the latest Pattern Perfect tufting technology, the Lichen Collection is now available faster than ever and like all our Australian made carpet tiles, is Declare Red List Free.