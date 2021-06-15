Logo
Interface Level Set LVT Bedroom Flooring
Interface Level Set LVT Living Room
Interface Level Set LVT Lobby Flooring
Interface Level Set LVT Meeting Room Commercial Flooring
Interface Level Set LVT Red Couch
Interface Level Set LVT White Reception Flooring

Level Set LVT: High performance from top to bottom

Last Updated on 15 Jun 2021

Hard and soft comes together in perfect unity to create a whole new world of inspired floor designs. Our LVT selections of natural and textured wood-grains and creative stones have been thoughtfully designed -- they perfectly integrate, complementing the same natural inspirations seen in our extensive carpet tiles range. No matter how you arrange them, these are designed to mix and flow seamlessly together. In fact, they fit like a glove without the need for transition strips.

Interface LVT is constructed from a combination of highly durable, recyclable layers. It comes with Ceramor+™, a ceramic bead coating which gives a P3 slip-resistant flooring with a durable finish that resists stains, scratching an scuffing. A high performance backing layer, Sound Choice™ acts in the same way as our carpet tiles, reducing noise impact levels and delivering outstanding acoustic properties. And all these are backed by the same 15-year product warranty too.

Get the best of both worlds by pairing LVT with modular carpet tiles, and say hello to harmonious, gorgeous style.

Display AddressSurry Hills, NSW

Sydney Office 101 Chalmers Street

1800 804 361
