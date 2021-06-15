Hard and soft comes together in perfect unity to create a whole new world of inspired floor designs. Our LVT selections of natural and textured wood-grains and creative stones have been thoughtfully designed -- they perfectly integrate, complementing the same natural inspirations seen in our extensive carpet tiles range. No matter how you arrange them, these are designed to mix and flow seamlessly together. In fact, they fit like a glove without the need for transition strips.

Interface LVT is constructed from a combination of highly durable, recyclable layers. It comes with Ceramor+™, a ceramic bead coating which gives a P3 slip-resistant flooring with a durable finish that resists stains, scratching an scuffing. A high performance backing layer, Sound Choice™ acts in the same way as our carpet tiles, reducing noise impact levels and delivering outstanding acoustic properties. And all these are backed by the same 15-year product warranty too.

Get the best of both worlds by pairing LVT with modular carpet tiles, and say hello to harmonious, gorgeous style.